Porter shines off bench as Leinster bounce back with seven-try salvo to leave Connacht empty-handed

Jordan Larmour of Leinster scores his side's fourth try despite the attempted tackle from Jack Carty of Connacht at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Last week, Connacht withstood a howling gale to run in seven tries against the Ospreys but they were blown away by a storm-force Leinster performance at the RDS.

It took a while, but Leo Cullen got the response he was looking after his side were bullied by Ulster at home.

They’ve never lost twice in a row here and they made sure this wasn’t a grim piece of history.

Having most of the Ireland team available helped.

Still, it took them half an hour to get motoring and during the opening exchanges the visitors looked like they might be able to repeat their win at this venue last January.

It didn’t take long to dispel them of their ambitions, as the home side went up several gears before half-time and then introduced their heavy-hitting bench with Andrew Porter at the vanguard.

Caelan Doris, Garry Ringrose and man of the match Josh van der Flier all impressed. By the end, they were bouncing into next Saturday’s European opener against Bath.

For the visitors, it was a night of unfulfilled promise and they spurned a series of chances to pick up a try-bonus before the end. They’ll need to pick themselves up quickly ahead of next week’s visit of Stade Francais.

It was a distant memory at the end, but Connacht started the better team and led through Mack Hansen after just 13 minutes.

Jack Carty turned down a kickable penalty and backed it up after some excellent carries. Playing with advantage, the out-half caught Jordan Larmour out with a delicately measured cross-kick that found Mack Hansen who rose highest and scored.

Carty didn’t convert and, while they were struggling to find their rhythm, the men in blue tightened up and went through their forwards with Doris getting them on the front-foot.

When Carty was penalised for not rolling away, Byrne went to the corner and, after a series of close-in carries, Rhys Ruddock burrowed over.

Byrne nudged his side in front, but Connacht came right back and again had reason to be aggrieved with the Television Match Official (TMO).

Having scored on his first start last week, Oran McNulty thought he’d done it again when he beat Larmour to Luke McGrath’s box-kick and pounced when a ponderous Ryan Baird failed to ground the ball.

Ref Chris Busby’s on-field decision was ‘no try’ and his TMO Ollie Hodges said he couldn’t find evidence of a grounding. It was very harsh.

In October, Connacht were furious at a key decision going against them at Munster but they channelled their sense of injustice here.

They kept coming and after a strong Peter Robb carry yielded gains off Byrne; Finlay Bealham and Conor Oliver made yards and Sammy Arnold ran a brilliant line outside Carty to brush off Larmour’s tackle to score.

This time, he nailed his kick. Half an hour in, Connacht were looking good.

Whatever they said under the posts, Leinster came back out a different team.

Perhaps they were just looking for one moment and Ringrose delivered it with a beautiful floated pass that found James Lowe in space.

His inside ball to Hugo Keenan got the team moving forward and after a series of phases Van der Flier brilliantly held Lowe’s pass, passed out of Eoghan Masterson’s tackle and Michael Ala’alatoa brilliantly released Ringrose to score.

Byrne nudged his side further ahead, before turning creator for Dan Sheehan who showed rare pace to skin Hansen and score in first-half injury-time.

The out-half missed the conversion, but it wasn’t to matter as Connacht committed a pair of errors that allowed the home side some breathing space.

Carty’s restart went dead, before McNulty carried Byrne’s kick into touch and Leinster didn’t need to be asked twice as they attacked off good lineout ball for Larmour to step under Robb’s tackle and score.

Byrne’s conversion gave his side a 14-point lead and soon he was stretching it to 21 as Connacht began to wilt.

Andrew Porter won a scrum penalty off the bench and Leinster kicked to the corner. They then turned down a kickable penalty to go for the jugular and Doris powered over from close range.

The Ireland loosehead prop Porter had come on at half-time on a mission, following up his initial effort with a brilliant breakdown steal.

Connacht just couldn’t match the firepower coming off the Leinster bench. The penalty count began to rise and the home side showed no mercy, turning down more kicks to go for the jugular.

Baird got another decision off the TMO as he just about grounded the ball after Ruddock athletically collected Rónan Kelleher’s throw at the tail.

Byrne again nailed the conversion, but Connacht went looking for a bonus point of their own and they released Hansen off a lineout move and he found Oliver on his shoulder to score.

Instead, it was Leinster who closed out the scoring as Max Deegan finished a try of real quality to the delight of the majority in the 14,127-strong RDS crowd.

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (T O’Brien 55), J Lowe; H Byrne (R Byrne 61), L McGrath (capt) (N McCarthy 61); C Healy (A Porter h-t), D Sheehan (R Kelleher 50), M Ala’alatoa (V Abdaladze 66); R Baird, D Toner (J Murphy 59); R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris (M Deegan blood 25-27, 56).

CONNACHT – O McNulty; A Wootton, S Arnold (T Farrell 55), P Robb, M Hansen; J Carty (C Fitzgerald), K Marmion (C Blade 60); M Burke (J Duggan 60), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 50), F Bealham (J Aungier 46); L Fifita, U Dillane (C Prendergast 51); E Masterson, C Oliver (S Masterson 70), J Butler.

REF – C Busby (IRFU).