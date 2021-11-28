‘Playing Leinster in Dublin is the ultimate test’ – McFarland hails ‘magnificent’ Ulster as eight-year hoodoo ended

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland at the United Rugby Championship match against Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The last time Dan McFarland sat at the top table of a press conference room in Dublin, he fumed at the failings of his players, who had come up well short against Connacht.

That was almost five weeks ago. Last night, the Ulster head cut a much more satisfied figure, as he sipped from a cold can of beer that must have tasted all the sweeter having just watched his side end their eight-year RDS hoodoo.

After Ulster's fully deserved 20-10 win over a sloppy and disjointed Leinster, it was revealed that the northern province's preparations had been hampered by the unavailability of some of their coaches during the week.

It made their victory at the home of the champions, who hadn't lost a game this season, all the more impressive.

“There are a couple of things,” McFarland said, assessing what was key to securing an all too rare win at the RDS.

“One is that lots of teams lose games, we lost a game against Connacht and people were surprised because at the time Connacht were not playing great up until that point and we had won all our games. I thought they were magnificent that day.

“In contrast, physically we did not play to the level we needed. There was a complete general consensus that that was the case and four weeks is a long time to be sitting and thinking that you did not earn the respect you needed.

“There was definitely an element of that adding a spark to the fire. It was a catalyst for our motivation coming into this game. It was probably only one spark among many.

“Playing Leinster in Dublin is the ultimate test in our league, it is as simple as that. If you can’t set your fire for that then what can you set your fire for?

“We knew what we had to do and it is a huge ask and to be fair to the lads and the preparation they put in during the week, I thought they did a magnificent job.”

As for the hassle of having to prep for the game without some of his backroom team, including defence coach Jared Payne, McFarland praised the collective effort of the squad.

“We did have a couple of coaches missing for the week," he explained.

"But one of the points I made during the week is that it is a testament to them as coaches and to the players in general that the work they do and put onto the field at the beginning of the week was seamlessly brought through at the end of the week.

“One of the big things you often hear is the players have to grasp what they are doing and take control. It is a fancy word that management use – it is called empowerment – and I don’t really like the word.

“I just think it is taking responsibility for what you have got to do.

“Every club works on that and the work the coaches did this week was magnificent in their preparation as it always is. It was interesting that the group pulls together when there are little, tough things that happen like that.

“They don’t become major things. We plough on. We get on with that.

“I actually quite like those little things that make it difficult – it could be travel problems, disruption during the week with facilities.

“The last while it has been Covid – and I actually quite like the tests they set because fellas get used to things and then they get suddenly hit with things and it makes it more fun to see how people react to that.”

Leo Cullen was less than impressed with his players, many of whom underperformed in what was a crucial opportunity to stake their claim for bigger games that lie ahead in the coming weeks.

However, the Leinster head head refused to look for excuses for such a poor showing, as he credited Ulster for their victory.

“We were always worried going into this game for sure, always going to be a bit disjointed this week, and next week will be a challenge as well,” Cullen said.

“We have a number of guys that had a break this week and will come back next week. It’s a short week and Connacht are riding high at the moment. They put a big score on that Ulster team, and they put a big score on Ospreys.

“It won't be easy for us so we have to work hard in the short time we have to set ourselves up and get a bit of positive momentum next week which will lead into Europe the following week.

“The games are big and it’s winter rugby as well so you need to be ready for some of the contacts involved in the game now, which we probably weren’t good enough today.

“We always have pressure here (RDS). We want to have pressure on ourselves and perform, particularly at home.

“That's the disappointing thing, we had a good crowd here, it’s a derby game and we just didn’t give as good as we have really. There’s definitely more in it and that’s the frustrating thing for us, but credit to Ulster, they fronted up well and deserved their win.

“Trying a bit too hard, and forcing things, we need to have a bit more trust in the system and trust in each other that we’ll create opportunities. That’s the learning for some of our guys now. I thought we had a good mix of experienced guys with young players as well. (It was) A frustrating one for us.”