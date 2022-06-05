Players must take responsibility for Munster fortunes to change

It is the lot of the head coach to act as the punching bag when things go wrong and Johann van Graan knew that his name would be all over Saturday’s headlines after his team’s season ended in ignominious fashion with a 36-17 defeat in Belfast.

Criticism of Friday’s incoherent and ill-disciplined performance was merited, and at the end of a five-year stint in red, the South African moves to Bath without adding anything to the Thomond Park trophy cabinet.

He wasn’t willing to discuss his legacy at the Kingspan Stadium and said he’d return to that topic when the dust has settled on his tenure.

However, it was noticeable that the even-handed Van Graan repeatedly referenced the need to take collective responsibility for the dramatic sub-par displays against Leinster and Ulster, which rounded out a once-promising campaign in dismal fashion.

It isn’t a leap to figure that the coach was suggesting the fans and media might do well to turn their focus on a squad that has failed to deliver under a succession of coaches since the great team of the 2000s began to fade and retire.

While Rob Penney, the late Anthony Foley, Rassie Erasmus and Van Graan have all come and gone without silverware, it is the players themselves, who are heading towards retirement with so little to show for their time in red.

Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Stephen Archer are the only survivors of the 2011 team that claimed the Magners League and the scrum-half spoke last week of how he’s almost forgotten what it feels like to climb the steps in red.

And while the coaches and the hierarchy shoulder some of the burden for that failing, it is the players who will have a lifetime of regrets if they retire with so little to show for their careers.

What makes Munster’s end-of-season collapse all the more galling is how they showed on a number of occasions this season that they can be a good team on their day.

Against Toulouse and Exeter Chiefs, they hit a level that would see them beat most United Rugby Championship (URC) teams.

The penalty shootout defeat to last year’s European champions was a psychological hammer blow, yet Leinster managed to get past their hangover and respond well enough to destroy Glasgow within seven days.

In Munster, there almost appears to be a snobbishness towards the URC, which is remarkable considering they haven’t won a European Cup in 14 seasons.

For them to fold the tent after Toulouse is a shocking reflection of their standards and Van Graan lamented the way the loss at the Aviva Stadium seemed to bring a premature end to their ambitions this season.

“That’s a good question,” Van Graan replied when asked about the striking disparity in quality between the Toulouse performance and the last two interprovincial defeats.

“That’s something that we’ve spoken about over the last few years because we’ve had disappointments (before) and I’ve got to say the disappointment of that Toulouse game was massive.

“Obviously, we didn’t respond against Leinster and we didn’t respond on Friday, so that disappointment ... then to your question, if you look back over the last few years, we just haven’t been good enough once we get knocked out of Europe.

“From our point of view, we want to win every game and we prepared well for the Leinster game. What was at stake was a potential home quarter-final to get you a home semi-final ... and (then) Friday to go further in the competition.

“The last two performances were uncharacteristic in terms of our season. Every season has got ups and downs, but we haven’t played that badly throughout the season for two weekends in a row. That’s the disappointing thing.”

Van Graan conceded that Friday night’s loss cut him deep because of the “quality of the performance” that “wasn’t close to being good enough to win a quarter-final”.

He’ll review the game and the season with the squad before taking his leave, along with Stephen Larkham, JP Ferreira and a clutch of players.

Next season, it’s Graham Rowntree’s turn. Friday must have been a sobering watch for the new man.