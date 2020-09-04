Player ratings: Doris and Connors the star performers for Blues

Jonathan Sexton of Leinster is congratulated by team-mates after winning a turnover during the Guinness Pro14 semi-final win over Munster at the Aviva Stadium

How Leinster and Munster rated after the Pro14 semi-final clash at the Aviva Stadium.

LEINSTER

JORDAN LARMOUR 7

Early take of Murray’s first box-kick was undone by immediate spillage on greasy track but he recovered to be utterly resourceful in the air and, as always, a menacing threat with ball in hand.

HUGO KEENAN 6

His selection was questioned in some quarters but he defied his doubters with an enthusiastic display, particularly in defence. Came off the wing looking for work too when Leinster probed on the opposite side.

GARRY RINGROSE 8

Backed up a superb display last time out and contributed several notable moments, a key momentum breaker when upsetting De Allende 30 metres out in a threatening first-phase assault.

ROBBIE HENSHAW 6

Understated in comparison to his midfield partner but was a constant presence in Leinster’s carefully patterned tight phased play and displayed routine excellence in every facet.

JAMES LOWE 7

Top class display. Has it all and even on a night where sparkling rugby was at a premium, revels in the gritty basics. Always beats his man.

JOHNNY SEXTON 8

Ambitious early penalty effort went abegging but indefatigable talisman responded by holding up behemoth De Allende in tackle for key penalty win on his 22. Played conditions masterfully.

LUKE McGRATH 6

Typically buzzing display bristling with energy but will note the review of his kicking game with a furrowed brow, notwithstanding the conditions. Good decision-making but more flaws than usual.

CIAN HEALY 6

Part of a scrum that dominated early on but an unusually subdued evening when he was content to allow others to steal the thunder in tackle and carry.

RONAN KELLEHER 6

Eschewed safe Toner option for second throw but missed ambitious tail target. Reverted to security and rewarded with close-range opening try for his side as Munster’s defence disintegrated.

ANDREW PORTER 7

Effortlessly helping everyone forget that Tadhg Furlong waits in the wings. Another combative display from the converted tight-head and enjoyed supremacy in front-row scrum battle.

DEVIN TONER 7

Steady and dutiful leadership from the veteran who has had to regain the faith of coaching staff; sky-scraping steal to end the third quarter yet another dagger in red-shirted hearts.

SCOTT FARDY 7

Replaced just after conceding his second penalty of the night but no reflection on his performance as Ryan Baird was slated for his entrance.

CAELAN DORIS 9

You’d call him a Rolls Royce of a player if he didn’t produce such occasionally brutish impacts on the piece. Capped display by winning match-clinching penalty.

WILL CONNORS 9

Outstanding effort. Made a hugely impressive 177 tackles before this game and continued be top of the chops as he marches irrepressibly towards a debut in green this winter.

JACK CONAN 8

Conan has barely broken stride upon his return to injury and back-boned just the latest version of the several world-class back-row trios that his side can unfurl.

MUNSTER

SHANE DALY 7

The Corkman built upon a fiercely impressive opening bow on the big stage but brutally unlucky penalty concession for challenging Lowe resulting in penalty reverse soured long drive home.

ANDREW CONWAY 4

Unable to replicate his wonderful performance last time out. Struggled to get into the game, bounced by Lowe early on and scratched in 50th minute after tackling Henshaw.

CHRIS FARRELL 4

Rarely got his hands on the ball and even then was never in the type of field position to make a significant impact in a game-plan devoid of invention.

DAMIAN de ALLENDE 4

The star of the Boks was boxed in. Leinster thwarted him admirably, from Sexton’s astonishing choke to an excellent read from Ringrose as the big man was muffled.

KEITH EARLS 4

First significant involvement was to fumble Sexton’s raking kick to the corner and he suffered from the excessive kicking game-plan as he vainly sprinted up and down the tramlines.

JJ HANRAHAN 4

Notched early confident three-pointer but brace of errant punts around the hour, in such a tight contest, enervated his side’s loosening resolve which deepens misgivings.

CONOR MURRAY 4

What worked the last time patently did not this time; a late fumble at the base typified sloppiness but coaches must take blame for short-sighted direction from their vantage point.

JEREMY LOUGHMAN 4

Conceded first-half scrum penalty as his side suffered in the set-piece. Quite remarkably, according to the stats at least, never touched the ball. Made five tackles.

NIALL SCANNELL 4

Munster’s set-piece was fitful although the hooker is never fully blameless. His side’s best tackler though, which shamed his more exalted colleagues.

STEPHEN ARCHER 4

Conceded a penalty at the scrum for a binding issue just short of half-time. Tackled manfully in tight phases, notching eight in all before scheduled exit.

TADHG BEIRNE 7

The best performer in his beaten pack, superb in the air and on the floor and yet he will wonder at the lack of reward for his efforts.

BILLY HOLLAND 4

A dogged effort from the veteran but lacked the punch or nous to really threaten his opponents as Munster came up short yet again in the capital.

PETER O’MAHONY 5

Aggressive display but two penalty concession were costly and although he did a lot of things well, there weren’t enough of those stand-out moments that re demanded of him.

JACK O’DONOGHUE 4

Utterly out-played by those in opposition, O’Donoghue is capable of delivering much more than was evident here when quietened by Leinster’s tyros.

CJ STANDER 5

Won morale-inspiring early penalty on the floor. Struggled to get on the ball initially but grew into game, winning another notable breakdown penalty. Good tackle count.

