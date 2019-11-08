Peter O'Mahony will be one of eight of Ireland's World Cup internationals to take the field for Munster against Ulster in the PRO14 League at Thomond Park on Saturday (KO5.15, Eir Sport 1).

Peter O'Mahony one of eight Munster internationals to return for Pro14 clash against Ulster

The captain will be joined by fellow forwards Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn and CJ Stander in the pack with coach Johann van Graan opting for the South African version of six forwards on the bench.

Out the back, Andrew Conway and Chris Farrell will return to the backline with Conor Murray restricted to the replacements.

Academy winger Liam Coombes will make his second Munster start with Mike Haley and Conway completing the back three.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Jacob Stockdale and Jordi Murphy will line out for Ulster against Munster at Thomond Park in Round Six of the PRO14 League on Saturday (KO 5:15pm, Eir Sport 1).

Coach Dan McFarland makes seven changes from the win over Zebre, the most interesting of which is a first start at fly-half this season for Angus Curtis.

John Cooney will make it to 50 caps and the Dubliner will be eager to make a better impression on Andy Farrell than he did on Joe Schmidt during the summer.

Tight-head Marty Moore will have his first start of the season in a front row with captain Rob Herring and loose-head Jack McGrath

ULSTER (v Munster): Matt Faddes; Rob Lyttle, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Angus Curtis, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring (capt), Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter, Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Matthew Rea; David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Robert Baloucoune.

MUNSTER (v Ulster): Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue; Conor Murray, Tyler Bleyendaal, Arno Botha.

Online Editors