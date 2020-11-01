Pair of Gallagher tries help Munster keep perfect record intact at Dragons

Matt Gallagher of Munster scores his side's third try during the Guinness PRO14 match between Dragons and Munster at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

MUNSTER made it four wins from four in the PRO14 with a gritty victory over the Dragons at a wet Rodney Parade to earn the praise of Johann van Graan.

It continued their strong start to Conference B with Munster tries coming from Matt Gallagher (2) and Calvin Nash. However, there was to be no bonus point.

JJ Hanrahan kicked the rest of the Munster points with home out-half Sam Davies responsible for everything on the Welsh side of the scoreboard save Matthew Screech’s late effort.

“They really brought the physicality so we’re really glad about the four points and making it four out of four. It wasn’t the perfect performance by a long way, but there was some really good stuff,” said Van Graan.

John Hodnett was a late Munster change as Chris Cloete missed out with a neck injury.

Davies and Hanrahan swapped early penalties before Munster got on top.

Damian de Allende was involved in a neat blindside move and full-back Gallagher grabbed the first try in the corner. Hanrahan’s kick went wide, but Munster were on top in the tight.

Three more points from Hanrahan were followed by a try for Nash after Rory Scannell kicked through. Darren Sweetnam collected the kick and Nash was in support. Hanrahan converted, but the home side grabbed one back through Davies.

Davies and Hanrahan swapped penalties and Sweetnam had what would have been a third Munster try ruled out for being ahead of Hanrahan’s kick.

Sweetnam was then denied again. Gallagher returned a Dragons kick with interest, but Munster’s forwards in front of him were judged to have blocked attempted home tacklers.

Finally, a third Munster try arrived as De Allende helped send Gallagher to the corner for his second. Hanrahan converted before Screech completed the scoring.

Van Graan added: “The most pleasing thing about this game and the last four weeks has been the whole squad. It was Matt’s first start at 15 for us. He’s a quality full-back and he’s going to play a lot of games for Munster.”

Lewis; Jenkins, Warren, Roberts (Dixon 73), Hewitt; S Davies, Williams (capt) (Knoyle 72); Harris (Maguire 63), Hibbard (Shipp 52, Fairbrother (Jarvis 65), J Davies, Screech, Fry (Basham 65), Keddie, GriffithsGallagher; Nash, Scannell, De Allende, Sweetnam (Flannery 72); Hanrahan, Casey (McCarthy 72); Wycherley (Cronin 53,B Blain (SRU)

