Ospreys and Thomas strike late to condemn Blues to rare defeat

Leinster's Harry Byrne cuts a dejected figure after his side's defeat to Ospreys at the RDS. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

LEINSTER’S final regular season game in this year’s PRO14 turned into a classic thanks to a late comeback by Toby Booth’s Ospreys.

The end result, considering the 48-point thumping they took in the same fixture last season, was a strong reflection of how well the visitors performed.

Late tries from Owen Watkin and Josh Thomas were just reward for a dogged performance in which Ospreys themselves were left frustrated while doing the same to their hosts.

Leinster’s discipline in defence had managed to keep the Welsh region at bay for the first quarter and then once the roles were reversed, the score seemed inevitable.

It was Harry Byrne who broke the deadlock, slipping in behind after a well-worked move from a five-metre scrum, completed while tighthead Ma’afu Fia was in the bin for Ospreys.

Out-half Luke Price responded with a converted penalty despite slipping during the attempt but it was quickly made redundant on the restart.

Byrne’s kick was knocked backwards by the hand of Will Griffiths but the ball only dropped to 19-year-old Leinster centre Jamie Osborne and the Naas man darted for the corner and got his first try for the province.

Ospreys couldn’t quite match their first-half start after the interval as Leinster’s 12-3 lead quickly became 19-3.

Again, it was Byrne who dotted down at the end of the move but the key phase came from Michael Bent, the prop pumping the legs deep into the Ospreys 22 to put his side in position to strike.

However, rather than the usual onslaught that typically comes when Leinster edge ahead at the RDS, Booth’s side settled again and tested Leinster’s resolve.

Cracknell picked off Ospreys’ first try with 11 minutes remaining and when that was followed by a second for Watkin, momentum was most definitely with the visitors.

The clinching score came from Thomas when a Byrne kick was charged down and the centre pounced on a Max O’Reilly slip to dive under the posts.

Leinster – M O’Reilly; R O’Loughlin, J Osborne, C Frawley, D Kearney (A Smith 65); H Byrne, R Osborne (H O’Sullivan h-t); P Dooley (M Hanan 62), S Cronin (S Penny 74), M Bent (T Clarkson 52-67); R Molony, D Toner; S Fardy (capt) (D Sheehan 46), S Penny (Murphy 64), J Murphy (S O’Brien 20-30, J Dunne 52).

Ospreys – D Evans (capt); D Cross, O Watkin, K Williams (T Thomas-Wheeler 7), C Evans (S Venter 64); L Price (J Thomas 64), R Morgan-Williams; R Henry (G Phillips 56), S Parry (D Lake 56), M Fia (T Botha 54); L Ashley, R Davies; W Griffiths (O Cracknell 56), M Morris (Botha 19-30), G Evans (S Cross 56-69).

Ref – C Busby (IRFU).

Online Editors