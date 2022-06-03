No Johnny Sexton as Ross Byrne starts for much-changed Leinster in URC quarter-final

Ross Byrne will wear the ten jersey for Leinster against Glasgow on Saturday. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster have rung the changes for Saturday's (3.15) URC quarter-final against Glasgow at the RDS, with Leo Cullen making seven alterations to the side that lost the Champions Cup final last weekend.

Johnny Sexton misses out with the ankle injury he picked up in the defeat to La Rochelle, which paves the way for Ross Byrne to start alongside Jamison Gibson-Park.

Jimmy O'Brien switches to full-back in a new-look back-three that also includes Jordan Larmour and Rory O'Loughlin, with Hugo Keenan and James Lowe dropping out.

Garry Ringrose continues at outside centre, where he will be partnered by Ciaran Frawley, as Robbie Henshaw drops to the bench.

With Rónan Kelleher sidelined through injury, Dan Sheehan starts in a strong front-row with Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong.

James Ryan captains the team in Sexton's absence, with Joe McCarthy promoted from the bench to the second-row.

Ryan Baird gets the nod at blindside, which means Caelan Doris switches to No 8, as Josh van der Flier continues at openside.

Seán Cronin is named on the bench and is set to become sole owner of eighth place on Leinster’s all-time appearances list – a position he currently shares with Shane Jennings.

The replacement hooker is joined on the bench by Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne and Henshaw.

Leinster: J O'Brien, J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Frawley, R O'Loughlin, R Byrne, J Gibson-Park, A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong, J McCarthy, J Ryan (C), R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: S Cronin, C Healy, M Alaalatoa, R Molony, J Conan, L McGrath, H Byrne, R Henshaw.