No bonus for Leinster in tight Lions tussle

Champions Leinster came good in the second half at the RDS to consolidate their lead at the top of the United Rugby Championship (URC) but they were unable to secure a bonus point.

They were pushed all the way by the Lions on a night when Rhys Ruddock made his 200th appearance for Leinster.

Leinster led 7-6 at half-time, with Dave Kearney getting the only try of the first half on seven minutes.

The ball was sprayed through the hands from half-backs Nick McCarthy and Ross Byrne, with centre Jamie Osborne and full-back Max O’Reilly taking it through to send Kearney over for his 52nd Leinster try in the left corner.

Ross Byrne added the conversion from the left but Lions, who had only won two of their nine URC games so far, hit back with a couple of penalties from Jordan Hendrikse to cut the gap to the minimum by the break.

Leinster could have been much further ahead. Lions full-back Quan Horn intercepted superbly a metre from his line as McCarthy tried to send Osborne over after 32 minutes, while right on the stroke of half-time flanker Jaco Kriel did superbly to hold the ball up as Dan Leavy piled over after another lineout penalty.

Leinster, with academy lock Joe McCarthy impressing on his home debut, wrapped up the win with two tries in less than four minutes, with tighthead Michael Ala’alatoa bulldozing over from close range after 48 minutes and then Scott Penny got his 21st try in just 35 appearances shortly after coming on as Leinster built the drives inside the Lions 22.

Leinster had to saturate a lot of Lions pressure and Leo Cullen’s men never looked like getting the bonus-point try. It was the Lions who crossed in the closing stages when Kriel scored after they disrupted a Leinster scrum in front of their posts.

Leinster – M O’Reilly; T O’Brien, J Osborne, H Byrne (A Byrne 65), D Kearney; R Byrne, N McCarthy (L McGrath 48); E Byrne (P Dooley 48), J Tracy (S Cronin 55), M Ala’alatoa (T Clarkson 60); D Toner (J Dunne 55), J McCarthy; J Murphy (M Deegan 60), D Leavy (S Penny 48), R Ruddock.

Lions – Q Horn; S Pienaar, W Simelane, B Odendaal (T Swanepoel 59), E van der Merwe, J Hendrikse (M Rass 70), M van den Berg (N Steyn 79); S Sithole (M Naude 53, Sithole 65), J Visagie (PJ Botha 70), C Sadie (R Dreyer 53); PJ Steenkamp (S Sangweni 47), R Schoeman; J Kriel, R Venter (L Ncube 57), F Horn.

Ref – C Evans (Wales).