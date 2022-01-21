New dates set for Ulster’s inter-pro clashes against Connacht and Leinster

The United Rugby Championship have confirmed that two fixtures from the Christmas and New Year period involving Ulster have been rescheduled.

Ulster’s round-eight fixture with Connacht and their round-nine clash against Leinster were both postponed due to Covid-19 issues and are now slated take place in February and March.

Ulster versus Connacht will be played on Friday, February 4 at 8.15pm and will be broadcast live on TG4, BBC Northern Ireland, Premier Sports, SuperSport and URC.tv.

Ulster versus Leinster will be played on Saturday, March 12 at 19:35 (UK/IRE) and will be broadcast live on Premier Sports, TG4, SuperSport and URC.tv.

Both games will be at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

The URC stated that it is continuing to find appropriate dates for other league games that were postponed during December and January and will confirm these in due course.