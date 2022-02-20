Nathan Doak drives Ulster to hard-fought victory over toothless Dragons

Ulster overcame dreadful conditions in south Wales yesterday to grind their way to a hard-fought victory over the Dragons at Rodney Parade.

Dan McFarland’s side made hard work of it, but their forward power proved too much for the lowly Dragons to handle.

The difficult conditions meant neither side could go through more than two phases without making errors due to the swirling wind and rain. But there were some standout performances for Ulster and none more so than scrum-half Nathan Doak, whose game management proved crucial.

The visitors thought they had scored when Doak crossed the line, but the television match official concluded that Sam Davies’ hand was underneath the ball. Ulster finally broke the deadlock at the stroke of half-time. James Hume sliced open the Dragons defence before offloading to Doak, who was brought down by a tremendous tackle from Josh Lewis.

The ball was quickly recycled, and the Dragons found themselves short of numbers, allowing Marcus Rea to slide over to give Ulster a 5-0 lead at the interval.

After the break, Ulster’s pack continued to dominate, with their scrum pushing the Dragons backwards at a rate of knots. Ben Moxham crossed at the corner, but his foot was in touch. However, they were celebrating a try for real as John Andrew powered his way over courtesy of a well-worked driving lineout. Doak added the extras with a sensational touchline conversion into the swirling wind.

The Dragons refused to throw in the towel and enjoyed a period of pressure, with No 8 Dan Baker making headway with his carries. But they lacked a cutting edge, while out-half Davies also missed a penalty from right in front of the posts. The Dragons huffed and puffed but couldn’t get enough go forward to make any real dents in the Ulster defence.

Billy Burns was extremely effective in the final quarter of the game, with his tactical kicking ensuring Ulster stayed in control of proceedings. Things got more difficult for the Dragons when replacement prop Mesake Doge received a yellow card for a reckless shoulder charge. Ian Madigan’s late penalty from the halfway line hit the post, but it didn’t matter as Ulster had the four points in the bag.

Dragons: J Lewis; J Holmes (W Talbot-Davies 65), A Warren, A Owen, R Dyer; S Davies, G Bertranou (R Williams 49); G Bateman (A Seiuli 57), T Davies (E Dee 49), C Coleman (M Doge 49), J Davies (H Taylor 33), J Maksymiw, H Keddie, O Griffiths, D Baker (G Young 72).

Ulster: R Lyttle, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey (S Moore 74), B Moxham; B Burns (I Madigan 70), N Doak; A Warwick (E O’Sullivan 50), J Andrew (B Roberts 50), T O’Toole (M Moore 48), K Treadwell, S Carter (C Izuchukwu 60), D McCann (M Rea 60), M Rea, N Timoney.

Referee: A Piardi (Italy)