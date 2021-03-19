Murphy bags brace in rout of 13-man Zebre in game that descends into farce

Pierre Bruno of Zebre is tackled by Rob Lyttle of Ulster during the Guinness PRO14 match between Ulster and Zebre at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ulster wrapped up their PRO14 campaign with a bonus-point win in a clash which descended into farce at Kingspan Stadium when Zebre were reduced to 13 men for the second half.

A red card to replacement hooker Marci Manfredi led to uncontested scrums and with Zebre unable to replace the player who caused that, Ulster were left with a two-man advantage for the second half.

Having led 14-3 at the break, Ulster eased their way to victory and they can now turn their attention to their Challenge Cup clash against Harlequins in two weeks.

Ulster hit the front when a penalty to the left corner resulted in hooker John Andrew getting over for his seventh try of the campaign.

Ulster made a mess of the restart and Zebre out-half Paolo Pescetto punished them with a penalty from 35 metres.

Zebre were reduced to 14 men six minutes from the break when replacement hooker Manfredi, who had come on for Massimo Ceciliani after two minutes, was red-carded for an elbow to John Cooney’s head.

His replacement, prop Daniele Rimpelli, then informed referee Andrew Brace he couldn’t scrummage as a hooker and after a half-time review Zebre were told to resume with 13 players as the loss of the player causing uncontested scrums can’t be replaced.

Ulster, having led 14-3 at the break, then just pulled away.

The impressive Robert Baloucoune raced over to score four minutes after the restart and Jordi Murphy wrapped up the bonus point.

A good drive from a penalty lineout was finished by skipper Murphy for his second try.

Rob Lyttle danced his way over 13 minutes from the end and replacement hooker Bradley Roberts completed the rout in the final minute.

Ulster – E McIlroy; R Baloucoune, J Hume (I Madigan 73), S Moore, R Lyttle; M Lowry, J Cooney (D Shanahan 46); E O’Sullivan (C Reid 41), J Andrew (B Roberts 52), M Moore (T O’Toole 43); C Izuchukwu (A O’Connor 54), K Treadwell; S Reidy (M Rea 52), J Murphy, D McCann.

Zebre – G Di Giulio; P Bruno, J Elliott (A Rizzi 36), T Boni, G D’Onofrio; P Pescetto, J Renton (G Palazzani 56); P Buonfiglio, M Ceciliani (M Manfredi 2), M Nocera (E Bello 46); M Kearney (D Rimpelli 38), I Nagle (L Krumov 54); J Bianchi, L Masselli (C Alaimalo 65), P Leavasa.

Ref – A Brace (Ireland)

