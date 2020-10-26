Munster's young guns shine under Thomond lights for PRO14 win over Cardiff

Munster's Mike Haley of Munster is tackled by Olly Robinson of Cardiff Blues during the Guinness PRO14 match at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The kids are alright. Novelty abounded at a ghostly Thomond. Monday night lights and enterprising young guns notching up a season opening hat-trick after thrilling end-to-end fare.

There were as many errors as enigmatic sweeps but this is how the side must advance their game for the bigger days to come. The signs from the young guns are immense in promise.

JJ Hanrahan’s fifth try after a

hat-trick of off-loads summed up their approach; as did the many score concessions. But the intentions are honourable.

Ben Healy’s vision and the forwards’ skill and power were a potent cocktail, even amidst an eye-watering error count.

They had a false start. Mike Haley’s kick put his side under pressure and after losing out on the floor, Cardiff attacked from the air after punting a penalty to touch.

Jarrod Evans and Willis Halaholo targeted a midfield hole and released Rey Lee-Lo for a facile score as the Munster midfield scratched their heads having barely fingered their opponents’ jerseys.

Halaholo lost his halo, binned for needlessly tripping Dan Goggin after the latter’s grubber.

From the penalty, Munster relied on power close in and Gavin Coombes produced what always seemed like an inevitable levelling score.

Evans tapped over a penalty after a counter from another shambolic Munster attacking lineout.

Munster were undaunted. Cardiff held up the abrasive John Hodnett over the line before the powerful Gavin Coombes belatedly got what he and his side deserved, Healy’s extras pushing the hosts into the lead for the first time, 14-10 on the half-hour.

Evans’ long-range penalty ensured the visitors had accumulated points from every visit to Munster territory.

Munster were profligate in contrast but not negligently; they are playing the type of game required to adapt the entire province to the needs of the modern game.

When the excellent Kevin O’Byrne was high-tacked attempting a third successive off-load from a forward in a sweeping attack, Healy’s penalty set his side fair, 17-13, at the break.

James Cronin’s umpteenth turnover allowed Healy a sighter to regain the seven-point gap but his effort smacked the post.

Next time, he went for the full Monty; his pack rewarded the decision, O’Byrne emerging from the bottom of a tightly-bound maul to give his side some scoreboard relief, Healy getting his next kick right for 24-13.

As if on cue, Munster got done in the midfield again and Evans ran though a flat-footed Healy to score, Evans making it 24-18.

Jack O’Donoghue secured the try-scoring bonus point on the hour but not the game because Halaholo replicated Cardiff’s opening try to fray a few nerves moments later to leave just four points in it with 17 minutes left.

As he completed a stunning team try with 12 minutes left, Hanrahan’s flourish seemed fitting.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, D Goggin (D De Allende 29), R Scannell, D Sweetnam; B Healy (JJ Hanrahan 66), C Casey (N McCarthy 73); J Cronin (J Wycherley 70), K O’Byrne (R Marshall 60), S Archer (R Salonoa 70), F Wycherley (J Kleyn 65), B Holland capt, J O’Donoghue, J Hodnett (C Cloete 69), G Coombes.

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; A Summerhill, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo (G Smith 70), H Amos; J Evans (J Tovey 70), L Jones (J Hill 70); C Domachowski (B Thyer 67), K Dacey (E Lewis 70), D Arhip (S Andrews 70), B Murphy, R Thornton (A Lawrence 42), J Ratti, J Botham, O Robinson.

Referee: A Piardi (FIR).

Online Editors