One of the laziest platitudes in sport promotes the head-bursting stress of a migraine so long as it is induced by a selection call.

Better still, a series of them. So give a coach a handful of lads bringing something different, but equally valuable, to the table and luxuriate in the pain of trying to separate them. ‘A welcome headache,’ you’ll be told.

It’s as limp as it is misleading. There is zero craic in shaking the trees to see what falls out, in the hope the body is fit and prepared to fill one of the holes in your team. No fun whatsoever in sending out a side with a handful of lads whose only attribute is availability.