Equally, however, the dilemma at the other end of the scale is joyless. Whether you’re Johann van Graan in Munster or Sean Citizen in a rural outpost of junior rugby, the drill is the same: there is no easy explanation to a man who believes he should he starting, but isn’t.

This is where Van Graan finds himself now. Hardly a unique situation, and if you look at the list of the departed from Munster over the last few seasons, you’ll see names like Darren Sweetnam and Conor Oliver, both of whom wanted to play a lot more rugby in red. Those conversations were consistently awkward.

What’s different now is the sheer impact of what happened in Parc y Scarlets last Sunday. That was a game with the potential to go wrong. Scarlets budgeted for a win, hopefully with a bonus. Munster wanted a performance that might get them the win. Never has a bonus point carried such weight.

In the aftermath, Scarlets are asking questions of their desire and backbone having been bullied relentlessly on the gain line. It’s a theme in Welsh rugby that the gulf in attitude between playing for Wales and playing for the regions is a gap nobody seems able to bridge.

For Munster, however, the immediate effect has been to turbo charge the momentum behind their B-listers. A raft of them should be stalking Van Graan with the question: “Why not me then?”

Leading the charge is out-half Ben Healy. With 17 games last season, he’s hardly a novice but we haven’t seen that combination of authority and effect before. Certainly, he seemed to enjoy himself a lot more than Joey Carbery against the Stormers the previous week. It’s worth considering why, or how: the Stormers’ line-speed and energy was enough to stop Munster’s carriers in their tracks. This meant Carbery was working off static and often slow ball. He has no problem trying to make a silk purse out a sow’s ear but it’s physically harrowing when it’s not working. Consequently, Munster looked ordinary for 40 minutes that night.

Healy, on the other hand, was making good ball better. Munster’s dominance and accuracy in their carrying game was top quality. Neil Cronin was quick and sharp, so Healy did the decent thing and made sure he kept his end up. And he did it very well. Watching from the bench on Sunday was Jack Crowley, who must have been itching to get into the game for more than a 15-minute spin. He has played just four games off the bench for Munster. That’s not conservative selection – it’s fundamentalist risk aversion.

Then there was the back three. Calvin Nash, making his third start of the season, looked like one of those players bought in from the southern hemisphere to bring finishing speed to a dull attack; Matt Gallagher was a good recruit when he arrived last year and is living up to that status; and Shane Daly’s talent is obvious. In midfield, Dan Goggin and Liam Coombes paired up for the first time this season and played really well. For Coombes, starting with Garryowen the previous weekend, it was four tries in eight days.

For us, however, the relentless aggression by the forward pack was the hardest thing for Scarlets to endure. Human nature sometimes trips a switch to reduce power when the threat has been removed. There was none of that. You only get this reaction when lads are desperate to make a case. It drove Jim Gavin’s stellar Dublin team to unique success in the All-Ireland and it has fuelled Leinster’s domination at home and, sometimes, abroad.

So it can’t be hard to keep the likes of Thomas Ahern (21) and Jack O’Sullivan (23) happy when all they want to do is play. Fineen Wycherley (23) is in the same boat but with three starts already this term that will continue given RG Snyman's setback.

Of course, Van Graan has to do a loaves and fishes job with his game-time menu. So the Scarlets match was O’Sullivan’s first start at number eight this season. Like others, they would have been told in advance – injury permitting – how the first few games would pan out on the selection front. But performances like O'Sullivan's in Llanelli change the picture, and put pressure on those plans for the next block of games.

For example, if Munster went to war in a derby game with a back five of Jean Kleyn, Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne at six, Gavin Coombes at eight and Jack O’Donoghue at open side, with Ahern and O’Sullivan on the bench, would their supporters feel they were going over the top with a spade and sun hat? Would they fret about the absent warhorse Peter O’Mahony, and Sunday’s man of the match Chris Cloete? Or Cloherty, as they were calling him in Wales?

Of course not. Van Graan needs to clear his head a bit and tune in to the same wavelength.