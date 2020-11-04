Munster's weekend PRO14 clash postponed after three positive Covid-19 tests in Benetton camp

Munster's Guinness PRO14 clash against Benetton on Saturday has been postponed after three players in the Italian team tested positive for Covid-19.

With another four players self-isolating having been deemed close contacts, the clash has been put on hold, with a new date to be fixed for early 2021.

Benetton's meeting with Connacht last weekend was also called off due to Covid related issues.

As is the case with any postponed PRO14 games, a new date will be found rather than any team having to give a walkover.

A statement from tournament organisers read:

“The Round 5 Guinness PRO14 fixture between Benetton Rugby and Munster Rugby has been postponed.

“The game was due to take place on Saturday, November 7 in Treviso, however, Benetton have reported that three players have returned positive cases of Covid-19 and that four other players identified as close contacts are now isolating.

“Having considered all of the available evidence, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.”

Online Editors