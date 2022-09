The United Rugby Championship fixture between Cardiff and Munster at Cardiff Arms Park has been moved to next Saturday due to the visit of King Charles III to the city.

The first-round fixture was originally due to take place on Friday night, however, the game has been moved due to the new monarch’s visit on the same day.

Saturday’s game will now kick-off at 3.05pm and will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and URC.tv.