Munster’s season sinks lower in Galway as Connacht claim crucial first win

Connacht and Munster compete for the ball at the lineout. Image: Sportsfile.

THE desperation derby delivered a game full of blood, thunder and a thrilling finale.

Quality was low as it comes, but considering the home team were pointless coming in and the visitors had struggled to their one game last week it was always going to be tight.

In the end, Connacht left with the spoils as they marked the opening of their new 4G pitch with a deserved victory.

They took the white-knuckle approach in front of 7,512, turning a six-point deficit around as Paul Boyle forced his way over at the death.

As the home fans celebrated, Munster were left at a loss. The road to next year's Heineken Champions Cup is looking more and more uphill.

After failing to score in the second half against Dragons and Zebre, they mustered just three points after the interval here. Although it was a two-point game for most of the last quarter, only Connacht looked like winning.

The hosts were led by a brilliant display from second-row Gavin Thornbury and will feel they should have had an easier night as their visitors survived on a diet of big, breakdown turnovers and Jack Carty left eight points out there from the tee.

On their first Galway night out of the campaign, Connacht started with a real physical intent.

Thornbury led from the front with a maul turnover, they followed it up with a scrum penalty and, while nothing came of their first incursion into enemy territory, there were promising signs.

Their second attempt was more successful. Again, it was built on a brilliant scrum as Denis Buckley sent Keynan Knox’s backside skywards and, when Carty kicked to the ’22, the lineout was on the money and the maul solid.

David Hawkshaw went up the guts, Shamus Hurley-Langton followed suit and, with Munster straying offside, Carty floated a tantalising pass wide where Mack Hansen was waiting to cross the line.

The out-half’s kick hit the left upright and he did the same with a kickable penalty minutes later.

Munster needed to find their way into the game and their pack delivered the platform, with Knox winning a penalty back for Ben Healy to find touch.

The maul marched to the line from 15m out and, although Connacht were able to stop it legally, they couldn’t prevent Pa Campbell’s acrobatic finish in the corner from a sweet Healy delivery after the forwards had battered down the door.

Healy’s conversion drifted wide and both sides had spells in possession before the break, with Munster struggling to penetrate and Connacht denied twice by excellent scramble defence.

Healy kicked a late penalty to edge the visitors in front at the break and he doubled that lead seven minutes after the interval.

When Dan Goggin dropped the restart Connacht thought they’d a chance to hit back, but a strong scrum followed by a Peter O’Mahony poach-penalty off a sharp Conor Murray tackle got Munster out of trouble.

A sublime Conor Fitzgerald 50:22 kick put them back in the mire, with Connacht mauling brilliantly at the tail and, although it took referee Chris Busby strolling 100m to watch a replay on the big screen to give it, Bealham was awarded the try.

Carty’s conversion veered horribly wide which kept Munster in front, but when the Westerners repelled the red waves in the big defensive set that followed the Sportsground scented blood.

Again, Thornbury was at the heart of the physical stuff, When Munster piled off their feet and Conor Fitzgerald took over the kicking and made no mistake.

With 19 minutes remaining the desperation derby was up for grabs with the home side edging it.

With the game in the balance, it was Connacht who were coming up with the big plays. John Porch forced Joey Carbery into a pass into touch and followed it up with a big aerial win, Niall Murray poached a lineout and Jack Aungier barrelled on.

From a resultant scrum, they released Hansen out left and then swung in-field, Thornbury made a huge carry and Munster were forced to cough up a penalty. Connacht opted to tap, but referee Busby harshly punished Murray when Niall Scannell looked to have offended.

The game edged slowly towards its conclusion with the gap locked at two points until Connacht finally secured daylight as Paul Boyle forced his way over and Fitzgerald delivered the conversion.

CONNACHT – C Fitzgerald; J Porch, B Ralston, D Hawkshaw, M Hansen; J Carty (capt), K Marmion (C Reilly 59); D Buckley (P Dooley 49), D Heffernan, F Bealham (J Aungier 59); G Thornbury, O Dowling (N Murray 62); S Hurley-Langton (J Murphy 51), C Oliver, J Butler (P Boyle 55).

MUNSTER -- J Carbery; C Phillips, M Fekitoa, D Goggin (R Scannell 73), P Campbell; B Healy (F Gibbons 67), C Murray (C Casey 58); D Kilcoyne (J Loughman h-t), N Scannell (S Buckley 75), K Knox (S Archer 51); J Kleyn (E Edogbo 51), T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony (capt) (J O’Sullivan 73), G Coombes.

Referee: C Busby (Ireland)