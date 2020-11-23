Munster's PRO14 run continues with bonus-point victory over Glasgow at Scotstoun

Munster's Rory Scannell is tackled by Nick Grigg of Glasgow Warriors during the Guinness PRO14 match at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Bill Murray/Sportsfile

Munster's confidence-fuelled season in the PRO14 continued at Scotstoun with a bonus-point win over Glasgow from a dominant display by their pack that yielded four tries from the driving line-out.

Behind the scrum half-backs Craig Casey and Ben Healy put on an impressive display with the young number nine’s kicking from the base of the scrum a huge positive for his side.

The visitors led at the break with identical tries by skipper Billy Holland and flanker Fineen Wycherley from driven line-outs both exploiting Glasgow’s weakness in defending this area of the game.

Out-half Ben Healy converted the first of these touch downs.

While Munster struck through their forwards Glasgow used their backs for a first-half try from a clever move involving wingers Tommy Seymour and Robbie Nairn and finished in the corner by Glen Bryce, the home sides other first half points coming from a long range penalty goal by replacement Brandon Thomson.

But any suggestion that Glasgow were showing signs of a fightback were quickly quashed Healy knocked over a penalty goal after Munster showed massive strength in the set scrum.

Glasgow, however, did manage to regain ground and with Holland yellow carded Glasgow piled over from a driving line-out, hooker Grant Stewart claiming the score.

But that was it for Glasgow as Munster took control, as the outstanding Gavin Coombes crashed over and Healy converted. Then with full time beckoning Jean Kleyn completed another line-out surge for the bonus point try.

