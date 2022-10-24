| 10.5°C Dublin

Munster’s kids are alright, and fighting spirit shows they are worth sticking with

Liam Coombes of Munster is tackled by Cian Healy and Jonathan Sexton. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Liam Coombes of Munster is tackled by Cian Healy and Jonathan Sexton. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey

Graham Rowntree’s pre-match message to his young players was simple: “I asked them to fight, keep fighting, get off the floor, keep fighting. I asked them to be brave and they did that.”

They certainly did, and while Munster may have suffered another defeat to Leinster, 27-13, this one had a much different feel to it.

