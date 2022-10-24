Munster’s kids are alright, and fighting spirit shows they are worth sticking with

Graham Rowntree’s pre-match message to his young players was simple: “I asked them to fight, keep fighting, get off the floor, keep fighting. I asked them to be brave and they did that.”

They certainly did, and while Munster may have suffered another defeat to Leinster, 27-13, this one had a much different feel to it.

For 80 minutes the men in red emptied themselves, which is the least you expect, but the make-up of the team that finished the game after another brutal spate of injuries was not like previous losses in Dublin.

That refusal to throw in the towel was best summed up in the 75th minute. Trailing 22-13, Munster piled on the pressure in the 22, only for Jimmy O’Brien to win a turnover, which he counter-attacked from.

You felt there and then that what slim hope the visitors had of mounting a late comeback was dashed, but Jack Crowley’s work-rate typified the kind of Munster doggedness that has been missing too often in the past.

Crowley, playing out of position at full-back, out-sprinted O’Brien before cleverly escorting the Leinster winger off the ball in order to ensure Ben Healy could safely dive and gather it.

O’Brien went hunting for the turnover and, aided by Ross Byrne, who was quickly on the scene, it looked as though he had won the jackal, only for Crowley to thunder into Byrne, emphatically clearing him out like a veteran back-row.

That gave Munster clean ball to launch another attack before it came to nothing, in keeping with how the game mostly went for them.

Crowley (22) possesses a vast skill-set, et his sheer determination at that late stage of the game had all the hallmarks of what Rowntree wanted from his team – “keep fighting”.

He wasn’t alone in impressing, and Munster’s best performers came from that younger contingent.

Diarmuid Barron further enhanced his claims to become first-choice hooker with a strong display, both in attack and defence. The 24-year-old is abrasive in contact and while he is also deceptively quick, if he can tidy up his offloading game, he will become even more of a threat at the line.

That’s the thing about Munster’s new breed, they are not afraid to throw the pass because they are now encouraged to do so, but they must be mindful of picking and choosing their moments.

On a couple of occasions, Barron made a break only to force the offload after doing the hard part well.

Tom Ahern went up against two international locks in James Ryan and Jason Jenkins, and didn’t look out of place. The Waterford native (22) is a unique athlete in his ability to cover ground with his back-like pace, but more time in the saddle means he is better getting to grips with the nuts and bolts of second-row play.

John Hodnett (23) was also effective, with his strong carry in the build-up to Liam Coombes’ (25) try catching the eye. Although he was part of a back-row that was outplayed by Leinster, he showed flashes of his potential.

Munster’s attack is still very much developing under Mike Prendergast but there were further signs of what he is looking for from his players.

It was noticeable how props Jeremy Loughman (27) and Keynan Knox (23) were used as link players, as they look to become more comfortable passing at the line.

Ultimately, Leinster’s experience told, which was no surprise with the quality they rolled off the bench compared to Munster’s replacements, who had an average age of 23.

“They’re great, a very honest group, very diligent. I’ve said before, if you’re good enough you’re old enough. Guys are coming in putting their hand up,” Rowntree said.

Munster were arguably hit hardest by the Emerging Ireland tour, but they have also reaped the rewards from the likes of Crowley, Ahern and Barron playing with a renewed sense of confidence.

“Undeniably, that’s only been good for our lads,” Rowntree said. “They’ve come back with a different energy, a lot of them came back off the bench last week and I had them start tonight because of that.”

Under the previous regime, young players were not trusted enough, which appeared to create a sense of complacency within the squad.

Despite being hampered by key men missing through injury, Rowntree has already begun to change the culture by backing the emerging talent.

As they showed at the Aviva, Munster’s kids are alright.

LEINSTER – C Frawley (R Byrne, 60); J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Osborne (R Russell, 38 HIA); J Sexton (capt), L McGrath (N McCarthy, 72); C Healy (A Porter, 48), D Sheehan (J McKee, 80), M Ala’alatoa (T Clarkson 71), J Jenkins (R Molony, 67), J Ryan; M Deegan (J Conan, 54), S Penny, C Doris.

MUNSTER – J Crowley; S Daly, D Goggin, R Scannell, L Coombes (P Campbell, 54); J Carbery (B Healy, 54), C Murray (P Patterson, 70); J Loughman, D Barron, K Knox (D Kilcoyne, 62); J Kleyn (J O’Sullivan, 50, S Buckley, 70), T Ahern; J O’Donoghue (capt), J Hodnett (D Kilcoyne, 27-37), (R Quinn, 69), G Coombes.

Ref – A Brace (IRFU).