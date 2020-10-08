Munster's clash with Edinburgh gets green light despite Covid cases

Munster's Guinness PRO14 clash against Edinburgh will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday, despite two players within the squad testing positive for Covid-19.

The province’s preparations were plunged into chaos earlier this week after a senior player contracted the virus, while it was confirmed tonight that a second player also tested positive but was already self-isolating having been a direct link to the first case. Both players are said to be recovering well.

After a difficult few days, Munster have been given the green light to return to their High Performance Centre (HPC) in Limerick tomorrow morning.

All training had been grounded to a halt, and although Munster had hoped to return today, those plans were canned after the full test results were not made available in time.

Munster also confirmed that an Academy player who was not in the HPC this week has tested positive.

Munster Rugby Head of Medical, Dr Jamie Kearns, said:

"We have taken all necessary precautions this week by standing down squad training and carrying out a second round of testing.

"We are very grateful for the support from public health services and thankfully the processes we have in place help us mitigate the risk factor as we prioritise the health and safety of our players and staff.

"We look forward to resuming our training programme tomorrow."

