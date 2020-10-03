| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Munster went the wrong way around beating Scarlets on their own patch, and still won

Brendan Fanning

Ben Healy kicks a penalty to give Munster a Guinness PRO14 victory over Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales. Photo by Ben Evans/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ben Healy kicks a penalty to give Munster a Guinness PRO14 victory over Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales. Photo by Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Ben Healy kicks a penalty to give Munster a Guinness PRO14 victory over Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales. Photo by Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Huw Evans

Ben Healy kicks a penalty to give Munster a Guinness PRO14 victory over Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales. Photo by Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Parc y Scarlets would qualify on the list considered by players to be 'a hard place to go.' The expression is used to describe venues where it's a battle to scab a few points, rather than tricky to find on the map. 

The degree of difficulty is shaped in part by two factors: the number of gifts you make to the home team; and your relationship with the referee. Munster managed to get both wrong, and still win.

For the first, consider the following sequence for Munster on Saturday. They are trailing to a Lee Halfpenny penalty when they have what looks like a promising attacking position. Mike Haley opts to thread a grubber kick through a very narrow channel.

Related Content