Munster went the wrong way around beating Scarlets on their own patch, and still won

Parc y Scarlets would qualify on the list considered by players to be 'a hard place to go.' The expression is used to describe venues where it's a battle to scab a few points, rather than tricky to find on the map.

The degree of difficulty is shaped in part by two factors: the number of gifts you make to the home team; and your relationship with the referee. Munster managed to get both wrong, and still win.

For the first, consider the following sequence for Munster on Saturday. They are trailing to a Lee Halfpenny penalty when they have what looks like a promising attacking position. Mike Haley opts to thread a grubber kick through a very narrow channel.

Predictably, it fails. Jonathan Davies responds with a punt of over 50 metres that is measured to the inch, just short of the Munster line. It forces Damian de Allende to carry over. Soon enough they open the door to Halfpenny to make it 6-0.

Peter O’Mahony looks very frustrated with the way things are going. He is not getting on too well with referee Sam Grove-White. You can understand his frustration for some of the calls at the breakdown are a mile off.

James Cronin of Munster in action against Wyn Jones, left, and Jonathen Davies of Scarlets during the Guinness PRO14 match at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales. Photo by Ben Evans/Sportsfile

James Cronin of Munster in action against Wyn Jones, left, and Jonathen Davies of Scarlets during the Guinness PRO14 match at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales. Photo by Ben Evans/Sportsfile

So when the Munster captain charges into a ruck to clean out a red shirt he gets carded. He gives Grove-White a withering look and heads off.

Fast forward to the last quarter. With 13 minutes left Chris Farrell gives Munster hope with a hard-earned try.In the process O’Mahony half flops, half charges, onto Jake Ball who has no business being where he is. In that split second you know O’Mahony is done for if the incident goes for review. It goes for review. He gets a red card.

He hasn’t even parked himself on the sideline but Scarlets are chalking this one up as a win. They haven’t caused the Munster defence too many problems but with Leigh Halfpenny ruthless off the tee – he had kicked seven penalties – they were doing enough.

Now, with Munster losing a leader, the gate was open. All they had to do was walk through it.

If Ben Healy ever decides to write the story of his rugby career then this endgame will feature large. He is starting his third year in the Academy after a glittering schools career, crowned in leading Glenstal to the Munster Senior Cup. He has always looked a talented footballer, in need of more game time to see how he would measure up.

When he came off the bench on Saturday it looked like he was coming up short. If JJ Hanrahan had contributed to the Scarlets bounty by kicking dead a penalty to touch – to be filed under what not to do in Parc y Scarlets – then Healy miscued one himself, that cost Munster a good attacking lineout position.

He also was responsible for giving Halfpenny three points when hewas done by Grove-White for not rolling away, but if it looked a bad decision in real time then it only got worse on replay.

When you’re a rookie it’s easy to lose the plot over things like that. Find somewhere to hide and hope the rest of the game passes you by. Healy wasn’t having any of that. So when he was asked to take on two lifeline shots at goal he was in the right frame of mind for the job.

First there was the conversion of Kevin O’Byrne’s mauled try, to bring Munster level. Then there was the kick to win it. The scale of that climb was best illustrated by Neil Cronin’s effort to steal about three metres for his kicker. The ref shunted Healy back to just inside his own half. Then the outhalf nailed it for the unlikeliest of wins.

The effect on Munster morale will be massive. O’Mahony, you would think, is unlikely to pick up a long ban when he goes before the beak this week. For unnecessarily putting his team in trouble however he will have some explaining to do. It was poor leadership.

Johann van Graan is fortunate that his back row resources are decent. So shift Tadhg Beirne to six and start Fineen Wycherley, who was good again on Saturday when he came on, in the second row with Jean Kleyn.

He will be well pleased with the way this turned out.