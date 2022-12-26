Munster vs Leinster preview: Graham Rowntree's men are improving - but Leinster should be too strong

Munster’s revival is gaining pace, but it faces its most difficult speed-bump this evening.

Leinster have decided to spare Johnny Sexton one last trip down the M7 and his absence definitely lessens the allure of the fixture, but when Graham Rowntree casts a glance at the visiting 23 he won’t see much weakness.

Leo Cullen’s squad is full of quality and he’s decided to rotate through his internationals. So, while Sexton, James Ryan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jimmy O’Brien are given the night off, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Garry Ringrose, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Ryan Baird are present and correct.

Leinster love this fixture, a trip deep into enemy territory, and with a guaranteed full-house it’ll be the anathema to their experience against Gloucester last weekend. They’ll see it as a challenge.

For the home team, who have gone as hard as they can, it’s a real test of their progress. Wins over South Africa ‘A’, Edinburgh, Connacht and Northampton and their performance in the defeat to Toulouse means the red army believe they might just be marching in the right direction again, but this is the litmus test.

​With John Ryan looking more and more indispensable before his coming departure to Waikato, they’ve a good tight-five and a pack full of players who’ll be hoping to catch Andy Farrell’s eye.

Behind the scrum, Malakai Fekitoa is again missing as Jack Crowley is retained at inside centre and he’ll hope for more opportunities to shine alongside Joey Carbery and the impressive Antoine Frisch.

Leinster will target Munster’s shaky set-piece, while Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne will go after the ruck and Ross Byrne will be looking to win the aerial battle.

The visiting side have picked up wins in five of their last six visits to Limerick, even on nights when they’ve sent down weaker teams than this.

They still have good players in reserve and will go for 80 minutes, so this will test Munster to their limits. A win would be another notch on Rowntree’s belt, another sign that they’re moving in the right direction. It might just be a little soon.

Verdict: Leinster

MUNSTER – S Daly; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley, K Earls; J Carbery, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony (capt), G Coombes. Reps: D Barron, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, K McDonald, A Kendellen, C Casey, R Scannell, P Campbell. Reps: D Barron, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, K McDonald, A Kendellen, C Casey, R Scannell, P Campbell.

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose (capt), J Osborne, J Lowe; R Byrne, N McCarthy; A Porter, D Sheehan, C Healy; R Baird, J McCarthy; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan. Reps: J McKee, M Milne, V Abdaladze, R Molony, J Conan, L McGrath, H Byrne, L Turner.

Ref – C Busby (IRFU).

Live, TG4/Premier Sports 2, 7.35