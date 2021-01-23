Munster vs Leinster player ratings: who impressed Andy Farrell ahead of the Six Nations squad announcement?

Here is how the players rated in Leinster's 13-10 win over Munster at Thomond Park.

Munster

Mike Haley - The Munster full-back dropped a few high balls early on, but settled into the match and began to influence the contest with some good running lines. But couldn’t break through the visiting defence. 6

Keith Earls - Sharp as ever as the Moyross winger looks towards a big Six Nations in a couple of weeks time. But he got few enough attacking chances in a game of forward power. 6

Chris Farrell- Tried to make breaks, but found Leinster’s defence too well organised. He’ll be hoping to have done enough to cement his place in the Irish Six Nations squad to be announced soon. 7

Damien de Allende - What a performance by the Springbok. He tackled, he ran, he worked his socks off. A man who didn’t know too much about Munster v Leinster 15 months ago, played like a man who knows what it means now. 8

Shane Daly - Ran hard and with pace when he got the ball, but that just wasn’t often enough, or in enough dangerous positions. Getting the ball wide quickly is becoming an issue for Munster now. 5

JJ Hanrahan - Hanrahan was steady enough in open play, but the out-half missed two very kickable penalties. And when you lose a match by three points, they really, really hurt. 5

Conor Murray - Not so much box-kicking as last year’s PRO14 semi-final, Murray was spinning out the passes on this night, urging the backs outside him to have a go at their Leinster counterparts. 8

James Cronin - Worked hard in the physical battle in the front row and will get credit for a solid Munster scrum. However Cronin wasn’t too visible around the pitch. 6

Rhys Marshall - The first man hauled off after a hard night’s work in the trenches. 6

John Ryan - Just as with his other front-row colleagues, Ryan got the basics right, but could never pitch in with that added value of a big carry to prise open the opposition defence. 6

Jean Kleyn - This was the sort of physical battle Kleyn would always relish and so it proved as he tackled and carried with gusto. The second row put in a tremendous shift on the night. 8

Tadhg Beirne - Put himself about as he fights to get into the Irish second row for the match against Wales. Strong and effective in the line-out and he got the try that set Munster up for the evening’s work. 8

Gavin Coombes - A big night for the young man and Coombes rose to the occasion, working hard and making sure that Leinster’s pack knew they were in for a serious contest. 7

Peter O’Mahony - O’Mahony did what he does, leading by example and pulling the strings of the Munster effort. 7

CJ Stander - Just like the rest of the Munster back row, Stander was up for the fight. He tackled and carried with gusto and clearly is not ready to give up his place on the Irish team in a very competitive area. 7

Leinster

Hugo Keenan - Steady at the back, taking quite a few kicks out of the air as Munster tried to put him and his wingers under pressure. And he played a key part in the winning try. 8

Jordan Larmour - Had a bit of trouble with some high kicks in the first half, but when Leinster needed to sprinkle a bit of stardust to get the winning score, Larmour was the man with the magic wand. 7

Garry Ringrose - Showed glimpses of what he can do with the ball and Ringrose’s return is good news for Ireland as the Six Nations looms. He’ll take one of the two places in the centre for Ireland against Wales. 8

Robbie Henshaw - Always up for the physical encounters, Henshaw made hard yards for Leinster in the face of punishing Munster tackling. He too was sending a memo to Irish coach Andy Farrell. 7

Jimmy O’Brien - Leinster’s winger didn’t see too much of the ball in the game and had to limp out of the second half with a hamstring injury. 5

Johnny Sexton - The Leinster and Ireland skipper played cutely to steer Leinster back into the game after Munster’s whirlwind start. He brought his experience to the game and dragged his team forward. 7

Luke McGrath - It was a very good night for the lively McGrath who was busy all around the pitch and made a few sniping runs that caught Munster defenders off guard. 8

Cian Healy - Taken off after just 50 minutes and won’t be very happy with some of the first-half scrums. Perhaps not at his best after shipping a big tackle in the first period. 5

Sean Cronin - The hooker also got the crooked finger early in the second half. Mixed good work in the loose with a few poor throws, which are Cronin’s Achilles Heel. 5

Andrew Porter - A really hard shift from the hard-working Porter who produced in both the rucks and mauls and around the pitch. 7

Scott Fardy - Will be annoyed by a first half line-out that went over his head. But the big Aussie got through a fair amount of work on the night, winning one huge second half turnover as Munster looked for a score. 8

James Ryan - As ever, Ryan produced a great 80 minutes work. He really is a colossus and the ex-St. Michael’s second row is surely an Irish captain in waiting. Took a clean catch for the move that started the winning try. 8

Rhys Ruddock - The giant Ruddock brought his physical power to the party. Back-row is a position of strength for Ireland right now, but surely he has to be close to the Six Nations squad. 7

Will Connors - Picked ahead of Josh van der Flier for this game and got in the tackles. Connors was one of the players with a lot to play for, in an Irish context, and in this one he delivered. 7

Caelan Doris - Doris got through a mountain of work in the match as Leinster had to stand up to a Munster pack that was ready to seize the day. One of those who did most to turn the tide. 7

