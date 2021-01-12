Munster v Leinster PRO14 derby confirmed for Saturday January 23

Munster's clash with Leinster at Thomond Park has been rescheduled for January 23. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster's postponed home fixture against Leinster has been re-arranged for Saturday week.

Guinness PRO14 organisers have opted to stage just two matches over the next two free weekends, with Glasgow hosting Edinburgh this Saturday and the Thomond Park clash taking centre stage next weekend.

The all-Scottish affair fell victim to icy conditions at Scotstoun last Friday night, while the Irish derby couldn't go ahead as planned on St Stephen's Day due to a number of false-positive coronavirus tests in the Leinster camp.

The next two weekends have become available because the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been temporarily suspended.

The French government have told Top 14 clubs that they could not participate in games against British opposition, meaning Rounds three and four were put on ice.

The French league acted swiftly to play postponed matches and bring forward a round of fixtures from the Six Nations, while the English Premiership opted not to fill the weekends and give their teams a weekend off.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell in particular will be pleased with the derby going ahead, even if he'll have concerns about the lack of games for his Ulster and Connacht contingent.

Having named an understrength team for the initial Thomond Park fixture, Leinster coach Leo Cullen is expected to have a full hand to choose from as he and his team head south for what will be a mouthwatering fixture.

Revised PRO14 Fixtures

Saturday January 16: R9 - Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, 5.15;

Saturday January 23: R9 - Munster v Leinster, 7.35;

Online Editors