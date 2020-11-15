Munster to secure bonus-point win

Ospreys coach Toby Booth sees this is an opportunity for his young side to measure themselves against one of the best teams in the competition. For Booth, this is about a lodgement in the experience bank. In the circumstances it's inconceivable the home team will lose. Thomond Park may be empty this afternoon but the absence of fans isn't going to shape the day.

In fairness to Ospreys, they put it up to Leinster last week before being overrun. The same fate awaits them here. The target for Munster is two-fold: open a fat lead on Cardiff, in second place, and to stay in the unbeaten club which sees Leinster and Ulster in first and second across the page at the top of Conference A.

For the Guinness Pro14 this is not a great state of affairs, having three of Ireland's four sides unbeaten - the only ones across both conferences. For Ireland it's not great either, despite the pretty picture it presents. This is unlikely to occupy the mind of Johann van Graan. He has used the run to give maximum game time to Craig Casey at scrumhalf, and to give Gavin Coombes room to develop as a number eight. For both it's been an easier ride than you would want.

You wonder what Damian de Allende makes of it all. It's handy stuff but it's hardly too challenging. It would be a surprise if Munster don't have the bonus point squared away inside the hour, at which point Van Graan will clear his bench, where Nick McCarthy could do with something spectacular to change the scrumhalf picture in the squad.

Munster: M Haley; D Sweetnam, R Scannell, D de Allende, M Gallagher; JJ Hanrahan, C Casey; J Cronin, K O'Byrne, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley, J O'Donoghue (C), G Coombes, T O'Donnell. Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, J Ryan, B Holland, J O'Sullivan, N McCarthy, B Healy, D Goggin.

Ospreys: M Protheroe; L Morgan, T Thomas-Wheeler, K Williams, H Dirksen; S Myler, S Venter; G Thomas, I Phillips, T Botha, A Beard, B Davies, W Griffiths, G Evans, D Lydiate (capt). Replacements: D Lake, R Jones, M Fia, R Davies, O Cracknell, M Aubrey, J Thomas, S Williams.

Referee: G Gnecchi (Italy).

