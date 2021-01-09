Munster survive late Connacht surge to claim PRO 14 victory

If this truncated Pro14 campaign reduces the margin for error then you could say the same for Connacht at a miserable Sportsground.

They started the night in second place on the table, eight points behind Munster, knowing that defeat would open up a prairie of space. They came within a whisker of getting what they wanted.

In circumstances like that it’s vital to get a decent start, to put some doubt into the minds of the favourites. So if Munster came with a maul they expected to motor ahead like a tank, then Connacht needed to put it into a hole. Add in a bunch of other stuff: like taking early points when they presented themselves; keeping 15 men on the field; getting a few breaks from the referee.

Whatever Connacht were looking for however, they could not find until the closing minutes. In the first quarter their star of the RDS last weekend, Jack Carty, missed a sitter with the first shot on goal of the game. Shane Delahunt got himself 10 minutes in the bin for dropping a maul.

As for breaks from the ref, it was still 0-0 when Frank Murphy called a maul despite Tom Daly getting a knee to ground, as Damian de Allende was effecting a choke tackle. Scrum Munster. Conancht were free-kicked at the scrum. Munster escape, apply pressure, win a penalty, and JJ Hanrahan sticks it over.

For Andy Friend it was a chilling sequence, just as for Johann van Graan it was confirmation all would be well if his players could stay on message: force Connacht to play some rugby and make it a hard life.

As for the maul, it was biggest weapon in Munster’s armoury. It opened the door for Hanrahan’s first points and did the same for the only try of the first half, for Chris Farrell, on 19 minutes. Connacht were practically running back from a lineout, giving penalties as they went, before it settled into a few picks and went close to the line. Farrell got over easily, and Hanrahan’s conversion put them 10-0 ahead.

For Connacht to turn over seven points down at the break seemed good going in the circumstances. In the greasy conditions it was hard to put a phase game together, and Munster had been content to kick, and defend aggressively. So three points to Carty off the tee with the last kick of the half were very welcome to the home team.

It wasn’t until the second half, heading into the final quarter, that Munster started getting some continuity on their game. Chris Farrell was a steady source of go-forward; his partner, Damian de Allende, was making massive tackles to stop men and reverse them; and Tadhg Beirne, the man of the match, was always ready to pounce and poach.

They didn’t need to do anything dramatic, particularly given their physical dominance. Rather they just needed to keep Connacht under pressure. No one suffered here more than Carty who regularly was getting static ball, made worse by the speed of Munster defensive line which isolated him behind the gain line. By comparison, Hanrahan had an easier ride. And when Ben Healy appeared it was to put extra oomph into Munster’s kicking game.

Forcing Connacht to work hard on the ground for their own ball was a factor. The only blot on Munster’s copybook was the unreliability of their lineout. When it was on the money they were likely to march Connacht back. When it was off it was a release of pressure on the home side.

Credit to Connacht they stuck to the task. The reward was a try with two minutes to go, converted brilliantly from the touchline by Carty, to change the game. They outworked Munster in the build-up, taking them into Munster’s 22, and then – for the first time in the game – had some space to work with. Putting the ball through so many hands for the wing to score in the corner was an achievement.

From the restart they built again, against a Munster side down to 14 after replacement Rory Scannell was binned. Then, on the next attack, another replacement, Nick McCarthy, saw yellow. So Conancht packed down to a five-metre scrum against 13 men, needing a converted try to win. For some reason, against a six-man backline, number eight Paul Boyle broke off the back. They got bogged down, and Munster survived.

Munster: M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly (R Scannell 71; yc 78); JJ Hanrahan (B Healy 64), C Murray (N McCarthy 74; yc 83); J Cronin (J Wycherley 64), K O’Byrne (N Scannell 53), S Archer (K Knox 53), J Kleyn (F Wycherley 15), T Beirne, G Coombes (B Holland 62), CJ Stander, P O’Mahony (capt)

Connacht: J Porch; B O’Donnell (P O’Sullivan 50), S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton; J Carty, C Blade (K Marmion 54); D Buckley (M Burke 54), S Delahunt (yc 12-22; D Heffernan 54)), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 54), U Dillane, Q Roux (capt), S O’Brien (P Boyle 41, HIA), S Masterson (G Thornbury 54), C Oliver.

Referee: F Murphy (IRFU)

Scorers

Connacht 10 - (P O’Sullivan try; J Carty pen, con)

Munster 16 - (C Farrell try; JJ Hanrahan 3 pens, con)

