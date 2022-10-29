Munster slump continues as Ulster claim spoils at Thomond Park

When the maul is your best buddy then the lineout is next best, for one tees up the other, albeit not in that order. And when your second row pairing features old hands like Alan O’Connor and Sam Carter, against greenhorns like Edwin Edogbo and Evan O’Connor, you’d be mad not to keep those friends close at hand.

So that’s what Ulster did on another foul night in Thomond Park. Mind you, that had been their tactic before the storm arrived, but it was even more valuable when the heavens opened. Their three tries, all scored in the first half, all came with the label ‘grunt’ clearly marked on the package.

It was enough to keep them a nose ahead of Munster who should be well-pleased with their bonus point even if they had budgeted for a home win. Injury forced Graham Rowntree into a rough and ready combination and while they got a lot wrong they fought tooth and nail to get to a point where a conversion would have given them the lead. Unfortunately for them Jack Crowley’s conversion of Shane Daly’s try - their only touchdown of the game - came back off the upright just when it seemed to be squeezing in.

This was a hugely enjoyable contest. Far from perfect but with lots to admire, with Andy Farrell perhaps happiest of all. James Hume made a successful return but aside from that Crowley, Edogbo, Patrick Campbell, Tom Stewart and Stewart Moore all enhanced their reputations. None in the same bracket as Marty Moore though. His reputation in the Ulster squad is as a master mauler, as well as scrummager, and it showed here in a man of the match performance, the highlight of which was a brutal stop on Edogbo in open play in the second half.

For Munster the first period should have yielded more but was an extended spell in the interrogation room. Every time they looked like getting out they got blindsided with something else. Sometimes it was the Ulster heavy mob asking questions Munster could not answer and other times it was the suspects getting their lines mixed up. Either way they had just three points to show for their efforts by the break. And it was a lot of effort.

The harvesting of those three points was important in how it unfolded. First Edogbo did well to restrain himself when every sinew must have been stretching to empty Duane Vermeulen who had Diarmuid Barron pinned on the ground. Crowley had to whack his 25 shot into the stiff breeze to be sure.

From there though, confusion reigned. Munster were all over the shop on the restart. Result? A couple of penalties to the away side and a handy try for the very busy Tom Stewart. Easy when you know how, and they had already established that with an earlier mauled try for Jordi Murphy, a late replacement on the team sheet for Sean Refell at open side.

One minute the centre was feeling bad about dropping forward a skewed drop goal attempt by Stewart Moore, under his own sticks. That was the least of it. When the TMO got involved he was in the frame for a shoulder hit on the chin of David McCann. In the circumstances yellow instead of red was a relief for everyone in the Munster camp. There was also the small matter of five points to be added, when a from the lineout to touch Ulster battered left and right before giving it some air for Hume to get over.

To be three quarters way along the road to a bonus point on the road at half time is good going in anyone’s book. Completing that journey into the rapidly worsening conditions would not be done in cruise control. Sheets of rain hammered down almost from the first whistle and with Munster going out of their way to play the game as close to the Ballynanty end as possible it opened the door to penalties.

Sure enough, Crowley was given shots on 49 and 55 minutes and scored both to leave it at 15-9 to Ulster. His next opportunity came nine minutes later but with Cormac Izuchukwu off on a yellow - ref Frank Murphy has probably let lads away with more for lighter sanction - Crowley put it to touch. It yielded a fine try for Shane Daly, with Simon Zebo getting everything right, and the outhalf needed to goal the kick. He didn’t, and with Ulster using their savvy to get back down the far end that was the game gone for the home team.

MUNSTER: M Haley; S Daly, M Fekitoa (yc 39-49), R Scannell, P Campbell (S Zebo 62); J Crowley, P Patterson (N Cronin 70); D Kilcoyne (J Wycherley 60), D Barron (N Scannell 60; D Barron 70 HIA), J Ryan (R Salanoa 60), E Edogbo, E O’Connor (C Hurley 51), J O’Donoghue (capt), A Kendellen, J Hodnett

ULSTER: S Moore; B Moxham, J Hume, L Marshall (A Curtis 42), E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak (J Cooney 44); A Warwick (R Sutherland ht), T Stewart (J Andrew 60), M Moore, A O’Connor (c), S Carter (C Izuchukwu 55; yc 63-73); D McCann (Matty Rea 53), D Vermeulen, J Murphy

Referee: F Murphy (IRFU)

Scorers

Munster 14 (S Daly try; J Crowley 3 pens)

Ulster (J Murphy, T Stewart, J Hume try each)