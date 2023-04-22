Munster show remarkable stamina to claim URC draw with Sharks in Durban

Calvin Nash of Munster, third from left, celebrates with teammates Mike Haley, Conor Murray and Antoine Frisch after scoring their side's second try during the URC clash with Cell C Sharks at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Photo by Darren Stewart/Sportsfile

For context, go back to the start of the month when Munster had to drag themselves over to Durban in the quarter-final of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Then they had to come back again to complete this set of two in the URC. That’s enough back and forward to play a key role in whatever you’re trying to achieve.

Yet Munster hit their target. This draw takes them into fifth place on the table and a journey to Glasgow in the quarter-final rather than a long haul or a spin down to Dublin.

To have dragged themselves back into this game, on a muggy evening, from 22-3 down early in the second half was heroic stuff.

The endgame saw them chasing a bonus-point win, which was just out of reach. To have got that close required huge contributions from Fineen Wycherley and replacement Ben Healy, and a remarkable show of endurance by tight head Stephen Archer.

For long periods Munster looked like a team playing their last game of an old school tour where if the Saturday games didn’t get you then the midweek ones would. When you look out on your feet midway through the first half it’s not good.

Losing Shane Daly to the bin after he took out Curwin Bosch in the air on 29 minutes was a real loss when they needed every body on the line. Daly had barely started his sentence when the Sharks took advantage via the traditional route: penalty to touch followed by a lineout strike, in this case coming off the back of the maul to allow Werner Kok to get over – and survive the TMO review.

Bosch’s conversion made it 12-3, after Bongo Mbonambi opened the scoring for the home team and Jack Crowley responded with a penalty.

By half time the slide looked irreversible. Munster had closed the half getting mullered at a scrum —the sort of triumph for loose head Ox Nche over Archer that looked critical — and turning it into a try for Sikhumbuzu Notshe.

If this wasn’t a quasi novelty fixture for the Munster fans in the crowd they might have slipped out early. They were rewarded for their patience however — despite a start to the second half that only steepened the climb for Munster.

Gavin Coombes of Munster is tackled during the United Rugby Championship match between Sharks and Munster at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Picture by Darren Stewart/Sportsfile

They fell 22-3 behind to a Boeta a Chamberlain penalty — again the consequence of a pressured scrum — and then lost Peter O’Mahony to the bin after a sustained bout of pulling and dragging. Yet still Munster managed to change gear to a pace that put Sharks in serious discomfort.

In the space of 11 minutes Calvin Nash produced a brilliant finish in the corner to close the gap, and that was followed with 15 minutes to play by Conor Murray getting over through a cluster of bodies. Healy’s conversion levelled the game and having survived another scare it was Munster who came back to finish stronger. They were looking good with 80 minutes on the clock only to be held up over the line, from which referee Mike Adamson gratefully ended the game. It was stressful from start to finish.

Scorers — Sharks: B Mbonambi, W Kok, S Notshe try each; C Bosch con, B Chamberlain pen, con. Munster: pen try; C Nash, C Murray try each; J Crowley pen; B Healy con.

Sharks: B Chamberlain; W Kok, L Am, B Tapuai, M Mapimpi; C Bosch (A Fassi 34; yc 49-59), G Williams; O Nche (N Mchunu 62), B Mbonambi (K van Vuuren 62), T du Toit (C Sadie 64), J Labuschagne, G Grobler, S Kolisi (P Buthelezi 7), S Notshe, V Tshituka

Munster: M Haley; C Nash (K Earls 63), A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly (yc 29-39); J Crowley (B Healy 54), C Murray (C Casey 73); J Loughman (J Wycherley 62), D Barron (S Buckley 78), S Archer, J Kleyn (E Edogbo 70), F Wycherley, P O’Mahony (yc 50-60), G Coombes, A Kendellen (J O’Donoghue 63)

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland).