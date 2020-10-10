Munster show character once more as converted Stander try snatches late victory

10 October 2020; CJ Stander, 8, and Conor Murray of Munster following the Guinness PRO14 match between Munster and Edinburgh at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster never make it easy for themselves, do they? For the second week running, Johann van Graan's men left it very late in the day to pull a crucial victory out of the fire.

Given the disruptions Munster faced all week, this was never going to be a perfect performance, but just as they did against the Scarlets, they showed impressive character to notch a last-gasp win.

Edinburgh were hugely aggressive in everything they did, and although they will wonder how they didn't leave Limerick with the points, Ben Healy once again proved the match winner as the young out-half kicked 20 of his side's 25 points.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases within the squad seriously limited Munster's preparations, but their refusal to throw in the towel saw them come up trumps again, as CJ Stander scored a 76th minute try, which Healy converted.

Craig Casey played like a man who was brimming with confidence after his call-up to the extended Ireland squad, and the impressive scrum-half delivered a quality all-action display.

It was yet another reminder of the 21-year old's undoubted potential as Casey fizzed around the pitch and constantly asked questions of the Edinburgh defence.

Casey's man-of-the-match performance was made all the memorable by the fact that his dad Gerry had a front row seat in his role as ball boy.

By the time Casey was called ashore, there was further reason for Munster supporters and indeed Andy Farrell to be happy, as Conor Murray made a welcome return from a thigh injury.

Two Healy penalties inside the opening five minutes had Munster 6-0 in front before Edinburgh hit back on their first visit to the 22, courtesy of a fine Mark Bennett try, which Jaco van der Walt converted.

Munster thought they had hit back two minutes later when Jack O'Donoghue almost profited from a Damien Hoyland slip on his own line, but the Edinburgh full-back just about managed to dot the ball down ahead of the Waterford man.

The home side had to settle for a third Healy penalty instead, as the out-out kicked his side back into the lead midway through the opening half.

Munster were very much in the ascendancy, but Edinburgh struck for a second converted try against the run of play when Scotland prop WP Nel powered his way over from close range.

A scything Casey break brought Munster deep into the Edinburgh half and when the visitors coughed up another cheap penalty, this time captain Stander pointed to the corner.

A sloppy lineout, however, let the Scots off the hook and while the set-piece faltered again a minute later, Tadhg Beirne was on hand to win a trademark turnover penalty, which Healy struck between the posts to leave Munster trailing 14-12 at the break.

The hosts had Andrew Conway to thank for that deficit not to have been even greater after the restart as the winger made a stunning try-saving tackle on George Taylor before Rhys Marshall stole the ball.

It was another warning sign, but Munster were unable to step Van der Walt adding a penalty to extend his side's lead.

A rare mistake from the otherwise excellent Duhan van der Merwe allowed Munster decent field position and when Edinburgh went high on Casey after another clever break, Healy was on hand to punish the indiscipline and cut the gap to 17-15.

A second high tackle in quick succession resulted in another Healy penalty, which put Munster back into the lead, as referee Nigel Owens yellow carded Van der Walt for his misdemeanor.

Munster had to survive another close scare as 14-man Edinburgh carved them open again, but in the end they had to settle for three points, which Bennett kicked, with Van der Walt in the bin.

The out-half returned, but his side were again penalised. This time Healy's radar was off. Edinburgh soon compounded the miss as Van der Walt struck a 74th minute penalty to leave Munster needing to pull something special out of the bag for the second week running.

And boy did they deliver.

Having turned down the three points on offer, Munster went to the corner and worked their way through the phases before Stander came up with the all-important try.

And just as he did last weekend, Healy showed superb bottle to kick Munster to another thrilling victory.

SCORERS:

Munster: Stander try, Healy 1 con & 6 pens.

Edinburgh: Bennett 1 try & 1 pen, Nel 1 try, Van der Walt 2 cons & 2 pens.

MUNSTER - M Haley; A Conway, A McHenry (D Goggin 50), R Scannell, M Gallagher; B Healy, C Casey (C Murray 63); J Loughman (J Cronin 54), R Marshall (K O’Byrne 63), J Ryan (R Salanoa, 72); F Wycherley (G Coombes 61), T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, T O’Donnell (J Hodnett 32), CJ Stander (capt).

EDINBURGH - D Hoyland; D Graham, M Bennett, G Taylor, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, N Groom; R Sutherland (P Schoeman 51), S McNally (cc), WP Nel (S Berghan 61); B Toolis, G Gilchrist (cc) (A Davidson 31); J Ritchie, H Watson, N Haining.

REF - N Owens (Wales)

