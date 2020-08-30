Munster set up semi-final date with Leinster after seeing off 13-man Connacht

Munster's Tadhg Beirne beats the tackle of Bundee Aki of Connacht on the way to scoring his side's fourth try during the Guinness Pro14 clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster set up a mouthwatering Pro14 semi-final against Leinster on Friday evening (7.35) by getting the win they needed against 13-man Connacht.

Knowing they required at least two bonus points from this afternoon's clash at the Aviva Stadium, Munster kept up their side of the bargain by picking up a bonus point victory that was littered with controversy.

First half red cards to Abraham Papali’i, who lasted just 25 minutes of his Connacht debut, and Shane Delahunt left Andy Friend's second-string side with a mountain to climb.

By the time Connacht were reduced to 13 men, Conor Oliver had already spent 10 minutes in the bin, during which time his former team scored 14 points.

Just as it looked like Munster would comfortably pull away, they fell on the wrong side of referee Frank Murphy, who was a central figure throughout.

Murphy, a former player with both Connacht and Munster, awarded 22 penalties in what was a chaotic first-half. The final penalty count was a staggering 33.

Munster's indiscipline cost them late on in the opening 40, as Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Beirne were also sent to the bin, which meant that by the time Murphy had blown his whistle for the break, he had flashed five cards in a gamethat could hardly be described as dirty.

That said, Connacht could have few complaints about either red card, but both sides could have their gripes about the refereeing if the breakdown, which for the most part was like the wild west.

As a result, the game became an arm-wrestle, which Munster could have done with avoiding, as they now face a short five day turnaround before they return to the Aviva to take on a refreshed Leinster side who were able to rest allof their front-liners in last night's win over Ulster.

Munster ran in seven tries to Connacht's two, and had strong performances from Damian de Allende, Fineen Wycherley and man-of-the-match Beirne, who looked sharp on his return from an ankle injury before he hobbled off in the secondhalf.

With RG Snyman already sidelined, it is imperative that Beirne is fit to face Leinster on Friday evening.

A powerful Tiernan O'Halloran carry looked to set the tone early on but it was a rare dominant moment for Connacht in the contact area.

Oliver was shown a yellow card after seven minutes as Murphy's patience around the breakdown ran thin.

JJ Hanrahan stuck the ball in the corner and from the resulting five-metre lineout, the Munster maul crashed over the whitewash with Chris Cloete the man credited with the try, which Hanrahan converted.

Munster made their man advantage count again on the quarter-hour mark as Murphy awarded them a penalty try for an automatic seven points.

Oliver returned from the bin and Connacht brought Bundee Aki off the bench, but their comeback hopes were soon dashed when Papali’i was shown a red card for a high tackle on Conor Murray.

Not quite the impact the big Kiwi was looking for on his first appearance in green.

It went from bad to worse for the Westerners 10 minutes later when Delahunt followed Papali’i off for leading with the elbow/forearm on CJ Stander.

Munster soon struck for their third converted try through Jeremy Loughman before all hell broke loose again in the dying stages.

O'Mahony was next to be sent to the bin for jumping across a Connacht five-metre lineout before Beirne followed him to the naughty step for a breakdown infringement.

That evened up the playing numbers at 13 v 13, and Connacht got over for a try through a powerful Aki carry. Conor Fitzgerald added the extras against his former team.

With Munster leading 21-7 at the break, it was time for everyone to catch their breath.

You always felt as though it was only a matter of time before the floodgates opened, and so it proved.

Keith Earls went close to scoring in the corner shortly after the restart, but there was no doubt about Beirne's superb try, as the impressive lock clinched the bonus point on 49 minutes.

If that try was good, then Conway's first was even better as Munster scored from a move that began deep inside their own half.

Chris Farrell made a searing break before offloading to Beirne, who in turn fed Damian de Allende. Just as it looked like the Springbok would get over for his first Munster try, De Allende laid it on a plate for Conway, who finishedwith ease.

Hanrahan maintained his 100pc record from the tee and did so again a couple of minutes later after his clever grubber kick was finished well by Conway again for a 42-7 lead

Connacht were out on their feet and although Munster emptied their bench, there was no let up as replacement prop James Cronin marked his return with a try, which Rory Scannell converted with Hanrahan having been given an early rest.

To their credit, Connacht kept fighting and were rewarded with a consolation try through Jonny Murphy following a cracking Aki break.

Munster finished the game with 14 players as De Allende went off in the closing stages and had an ice pack on his face when he took his place on the bench.

Johann van Graan will be hoping it was precautionary because he will need all of his big guns fit and firing, if Munster are to have any hope of upsetting Leinster on Friday.

Munster: S Daly; A Conway, C Farrell, D De Allende, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan (R Scannell 57), C Murray (C Casey 57); J Loughman (J Cronin 48), N Scannell (K O’Byrne 55), J Ryan (S Archer 48); F Wycherley, T Beirne (B Holland 62); PO’Mahony (capt) (J O’Donoghue 55), C Cloete, CJ Stander (J O’Sullivan 60).

Connacht: T O’Halloran (B Aki 24), C de Buitléar (C Dean 57), S Arnold, T Daly, D Kilgallen (J Murphy 40); C Fitzgerald (S Kearns 62), C Blade; P McAllister (M Burke 60), S Delahunt, D Robertson-McCoy (C Kenny 46); N Murray (U Dillane52), Q Roux (capt); E Masterson (S Masterson 52), C Oliver, A Papali’i.

Referee: F Murphy (IRFU)

