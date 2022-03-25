Munster return to winning ways with resounding URC win over Benetton

Munster's Simon Zebo is tackled by Rhyno Smith of Benetton as he scores his side's third try during the United Rugby Championship match at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It’s almost seven years since Munster lost three league games in a row but there was little danger of that happening at Musgrave Park as they bounced back from their double loss in South Africa to score a bonus point win over Benetton.

They ran in six tries to get back to winning ways ahead of next weekend’s clash with champions Leinster at Thomond Park.

Munster led 17-10 at the end of a fairly even opening half with Johann van Graan’s men racing into a 10-0 lead in the opening quarter but just unable to kill off the Benetton challenge.

Matt Gallagher, who will be following van Graan to Bath in the summer, got over for his third Munster try in a dozen appearances when he cut a good line after a neat exchange between Craig Casey and his captain Jack O’Donoghue to split the Italian defence.

Ben Healy, who got them off the mark with an eighth minute penalty, converted but Benetton, with three of the Italian squad on duty which stunned Wales last weekend, hit back with a penalty from Rhyno Smith after John Hodnett was pinged for not rolling away.

Hodnett set up Munster’s second try when he latched on to a Garryowen from Casey, with Simon Zebo doing well to offload in the tackle from prop Ivan Nemer to send Casey through to score his tenth try in 41 games for his native province.

But Benetton, having lost their own throw on the home 22 when it didn’t go five metres, pounced when Munster made a mess of their own throw and having opted for a scrum from a penalty close to the posts and with an advantage, Ratuva Tavuyara chipped neatly ahead and Smith expertly managed to ground the ball as he slid over on the bounce.

Smith converted his try to cut the gap to 17-10 at the break but Munster hit back after the restart with a penalty from Healy and then Simon Zebo scored his ninth of the season and 69th of his career with his native province after good work by Gavin Coombes, who started in the second row after Jean Kleyn was a late withdrawal.

Healy superbly converted to make it 27-10 and all that remained to be added by Munster was the bonus point try.

But Benetton hit back with a try from replacement out-half Giacomo Da Re after it was adjudged on review that Healy was not impeded by centre Joaquin Riera.

Healy tacked on a penalty for 30-15 and then Coombes, after reverting to No.8 when South African Jason Jenkins came on and impressed in only his second appearance of the season, barged over to secure the bonus point with 15 minutes left, with Healy maintaining his 100% record with his seventh kick making it 37-15 from the right.

Replacement Jack O’Sullivan scored off a lineout drive after Zebo went off with a head knock, and the rout was completed when Damian de Allende got his third Munster try and Healy took his haul to 21 points in a nine from nine kicking display to set themselves up nicely for next weekend’s clash with Leinster, although they conceded a late try to Callum Braley.

Scorers - Munster: Tries: M Gallagher, C Casey, S Zebo, G Coombes, J O’Sullivan, D de Allende. Cons: B Healy (6). Pens: Healy (3). Benetton: Tries: R Smith, G Da Re, C Braley. Cons: Smith, A Coetzee. Pen: Smith.

Munster: M Gallagher; S Daly, D de Allende, R Scannell (C Farrell 63), S Zebo (J Flannery 69); B Healy, C Casey (N Cronin 69); J Wycherley (J Loughman 54), D Barron (S Buckley 71), S Archer (K Knox 54); G Coombes, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, J Hodnett (J O’Sullivan 61), A Kendellen (J Jenkins 83).

Benetton: A Coetzee; R Tavuyara, J Riera, T Menoncello, R Smith (T Benvenuti 69); T Albornoz (Da Re 22), D Duvenage (C Braley 56); I Nemer (M Drudi 67), T Baravalle (H Faiva 49), N Tetaz (S Ferrari 61); I Herbst (N Cannone 50), C Wegner; S Negri (N Piantella 73), M Zuliani, T Halafihi.