Munster ready to take advantage as Cullen turns to his young guns

Even if Munster were not expecting to face any of Leinster’s front-liners in their important URC clash this evening, privately at least, they would have welcomed Leo Cullen giving his younger fringe players another opportunity.

That Leinster already have top spot secured is down to the depth of Leinster’s squad, which will once again be illustrated at the Aviva Stadium, when Ben Murphy becomes the 60th player that Cullen has used this season.

It’s a remarkable feat, not least because behind that figure lie many players who need to be kept happy with sufficient game-time. However, for all that Leinster and Cullen in particular, should be lauded for creating such a harmonious squad, this inter-pro derby is all about Munster’s quest to secure a home quarter-final.

A win would guarantee Munster at least one knockout tie at Thomond Park and although other results may go in their favour by the time they kick-off in Dublin, Johann van Graan has made it clear that his side will be going all out.

Read More

On paper, there really shouldn’t be any excuses for not beating this much-changed Leinster team, which doesn’t even include many of the replacements, who will be expected to be on the bench in Marseille next week.

Cullen will have been driving the message that places are up for grabs for the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle, yet the reality is, even if players like the returning Ireland duo of Jordan Larmour and Ryan Baird shoot the lights out, they are very much up against it to make the plane to France.

Van Graan has decided not to risk Peter O’Mahony or Gavin Coombes and with Simon Zebo and Damian de Allende also missing through injury, this is nevertheless a strong Munster side. Andrew Conway makes a timely return on the wing, with Tom Ahern getting another chance to impress in the second-row.

With Andy Farrell watching on closely ahead of next month’s Ireland squad announcement for the summer tour to New Zealand, there is plenty at stake for both sides.

“In previous games against Leinster they’re a championship side and we spoke about minutes 30 to 40 specifically where they punish teams,” Van Graan said. “It doesn’t matter who they play against, they have the ability to score just before half-time.

“On the flip side we did that really well against Toulouse, that opportunity we had at the start of the game and just before half-time. So I think what we need to do better, we’ve got to perform for 80 minutes if we want to get a result.”

Harry Byrne’s battle with Joey Carbery is one of many fascinating individual battles, while Joe McCarthy will face another big test as the young Leinster lock, who could well make the Ireland squad, goes up against Jean Kleyn.

Twenty-one-year-old Academy scrum-half Murphy, son of this year’s Ireland U-20s Grand Slam winning coach Richie, will hope to make his Leinster debut off the bench and become the 60th player used by the province this season.

“It is a challenge for guys because they all want to play, for sure,” Cullen said. “Some of the younger guys would have an understanding in terms of the bigger picture and all the rest. But I have to say they’ve really done a great job.

“Even something as simple as getting the point away in the Stormers games. It’s one of my favourite images of the season at the end of the game when the ball is being kicked out, Alex Soroka couldn’t understand why we were kicking the ball out.

“It is a great mindset to have because obviously they want to win the game, which I really like, and I don’t like kicking the ball out at the end but in terms of managing the bigger picture as we know that’s sometimes what has to be done. So the guys, I have to say, have acquitted themselves well and it creates a positive pressure in terms of that selection piece which is what you want and long may it continue that those young guys keep putting the pressure on.”

Leinster are such a well-oiled machine that it would be no surprise to see them put it up to Munster, but in a game that matters more to the visitors, Van Graan’s men should have the quality and experience to get what they need.

Verdict: Munster

Leinster – J Larmour; R Russell, J Osborne, C Frawley, R O’Loughlin; H Byrne, C Foley; E Byrne (capt), S Cronin, T Clarkson; J McCarthy, J Murphy; R Baird, S Penny, M Deegan. Reps: J McKee, P Dooley, C Healy, D Toner, A Soroka, B Murphy, D Hawkshaw, A Byrne.

Munster – M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, D Goggin, K Earls; J Carbery, C Murray; J Wycherley, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Ahern; F Wycherley, A Kendellen, J O’Donoghue (capt). Reps: D Barron, J Loughman, K Knox, J Jenkins, J Daly, C Casey, B Healy, R Scannell.

Ref – F Murphy (Ireland).