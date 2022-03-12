Munster rally to secure bonus in Pretoria

Johann van Graan’s return to the Bulls looked set to end in a heavy defeat when they fell 23 points behind early in the second half but a strong showing after that secured a deserved bonus point at Loftus Versfeld.

In the end it was Jake White’s side — who needed a bonus point win to ignite their faint hopes of making the knockout stages of the United Rugby Championship — who were left hanging on.

The Bulls dominated the opening half and deservedly led 26-3 at the break, with Munster conceding ten penalties to two for the home side.

That indiscipline and poor tackling meant Munster were struggling to stay in a game which started out tight. The Bulls led 6-3 following a couple of penalties from Chris Smith either side of an effort from Ben Healy. Munster had a try from Jack O’Donoghue scratched after a review saw Josh Wycherley blocking in the maul and, from there, the Pretoria side took over and the scores weren’t long coming.

Former Ulster No.8 Marcell Coetzee made the opening which Tambwe finished off when he punished some poor tackling after 16 minutes and then when Alex Kendellen was binned for a no-arms tackle on Coetzee, the Bulls got in for their second try from Walt Steenkamp.

Chris Smith added both conversions and four penalties to lead 26-3 at the break and added another penalty seven minutes after the restart.

But Munster clawed their way back as Kendellen squeezed over after 54 minutes, with Ben Healy converting with a drop goal.

Tambwe had a second try ruled out for an earlier knock-on and then at the other end Damian de Allende, who made a big impact off the bench on his return from injury, was rewarded for his perseverance after chasing a seemingly hopeless cause to touch down. Healy’s conversion cut the gap to 29-17 after 59 minutes.

Then former South African hooker Bismarck du Plessis was red-carded for a tip tackle on Kendellen after 69 minutes and four minutes later Munster drove forward and skipper Jack O’Donoghue got the touchdown after a period of sustained pressure.

Healy converted but that was as close as Munster got as they fell to their fourth defeat of the campaign but picked up a bonus point that looked well beyond them early in the second-half.

Scorers: Bulls: Tries: M Tambwe, W Steenkamp. Cons: C Smith (2). Pens: Smith (5).

Munster: Tries: A Kendellen, D de Allende, J O’Donoghue. Cons: B Healy (3). Pen: Healy.

Bulls: K Arendse; C Hendricks, L Mapoe, H Vorster, M Tambwe; C Smith (M Steryn 68), E Papier (Z Burger 55); G Steenekamp (S Matanzima 50), J Grobbelaar (B du Plessis 61), J van Rooyen (R Hunt 61); W Steenkamp (J Swanepoel 55), R Nortje; M Coetzee, A Botha (WJ Steenkamp 68), E Louw. Replacements: B du Plessis, S Matanzima, R Hunt, J Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp, Z Burger, M Steyn, C Moodie.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, C Farrell, R Scannell (D de Allende 50), S Zebo (J Crowley 70); B Healy, N Cronin (P Patterson 55); J Wycherley (M Donnelly 70), N Scannell (D Barron 50-79), S Archer (J Ryan 55); J Kleyn (E O’Connor 62), F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete (J Hodnett 50), A Kendellen. Replacements: D Barron, M Donnelly, J Ryan, E O’Connor, J Hodnett, P Patterson, J Crowley, D de Allende.

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales).