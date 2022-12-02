Munster produce barnstorming fightback to claim impressive bonus point win in Edinburgh

Munster are back in business after scoring an impressive bonus point victory over Edinburgh on their first visit to the Dam Health Stadium.

Their performance was about patience, composure, physicality and ultimately the skill set of their talented backs among whom Joey Carberry, after a difficult start, was outstanding.

It was the muscularity of the Munster pack, epitomised by man-of-the-match Jean Kleyn and back row Gavin Coombes, and their ability to hold on to the ball that wore down Edinburgh and eventually forced the home side into making calamitous errors.

The win moves Munster up the URC table, important in itself, but crucially Graham Rowntree’s side will go into European competition with a new confidence that will surely bring results.

Yet it was Edinburgh, who reacted to an emotional tribute to the late Doddie Weir by playing positive running rugby that produced an early try for Chris Dean, converted by Blair Kinghorn and then a sizzling interception score from the home side’s flier, Darcy Graham.

But then Munster began to show their strength. From the restart kick, taken by Nash, the visitors put themselves into a close range scoring position but a knock-on by the visitors spelled out a missed opportunity, allowing the home side to clear their line.

But it was only temporary respite for Edinburgh, who gave away two successive penalties allowing Munster to drive a penalty created line-out resulting in Craig Casey darting over for a try converted by Carberry.

Edinburgh then lost their top try scorer, Darcy Graham, with a leg injury but even without their star striker the home side still managed to score on the right flank, Dean and Kinghorn combining skilfully to put co-skipper Jame Ritchie over in the corner for an unconverted try.

But just before the break Munster exploited an Edinburgh overthrow at the line-out to launch and attack, first through the forwards and then among the backs, ending with Rory Scannell racing in for the visitors’ second try, again converted by Carberry to leave the Irish province trailing by just three points at half time.

Edinburgh’s three point advantage turned into a four points deficit three minutes into the second half after a try by Nash from soft hands by Carberry who then added the conversion.

It seemed to be a momentum turn in the match as Munster continued to dominate the third quarter, confirmation coming when the visitors turned forward pressure into a close range try for the bonus point by Gavin Coombes. Carberry converted and then added a penalty goal to hoist his tally of points for a 31-17 lead.

As Edinburgh’s cohesion unravelled Munster still had time to turn the knife and fittingly it was Carberry who nailed the final points of the match by converting his own try on 80 minutes for a personal points tally of 18.

Scorers –

Edinburgh – Tries Dean, Graham, Ritchie, Cons Kinghorn

Munster – Tries Casey, R Scannell, Nash, Coombes, Carberry Cons Carberry (5). Pen Carberry

Teams:

Edinburgh: W Goosen; D Graham (Van der Walt 26), M Bennett, C Dean (J Lang 44), D van der Merwe; B Kinghorn, B Vellacott (C Shiel ); P Schoeman (B Venter 40), P Harrison (T Cruse 49), L de Bruin (W Nel 40); J Hodgson (M Sykes 55), G Gilchrist (co-captain); J Ritchie (co-captain) (N Haining 73), L Crosbie, V Mata

Replacements: T Cruse, B Venter, W Nel, M Sykes, N Haining, C Shiel, J van der Walt, J Lang

Munster: S Daly; C Nash, A Frisch, R Scannell, S Zebo (P Campbell 45); J Carbery, C Casey (P Patterson 51); J Loughman (J Wycherley 66), N Scannell (D Barron 50), J Ryan (R Salanoa 66 ); J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony (Captain)(J O’Donoghue 62), J Hodnett, G Coombes

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FFR)