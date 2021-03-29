Munster no-show begs the question: What are Van Graan and Co doing in training?

Commenting on this hurts and we’ll not pretend otherwise. What we witnessed in the RDS on Saturday was a cakewalk. A match in which the difference on the scoreboard at the final blast of referee Mike Adamson’s whistle, who was excellent, masked a multitude.

The beauty of sport in general is its unpredictability and for the second week running I confess to getting it badly wrong. Just as I expected England to overpower us at Lansdowne Road the previous week so did I anticipate a big show, possibly culminating in that long overdue victory for Munster over their greatest rivals in a match of real consequence, up the road at the RDS.

I couldn’t have been further off the mark as Munster from one to 23 were out-thought, outclassed and sadly, more than anything, outmuscled. For England at the Aviva read Munster at the RDS.

In the numbers game Leinster on this island lead the way with the quantity and quality of their underage players, specifically those coming though the underage schools ranks, ensuring a constant supply. But that is as it has always been. The difference is in how that developing talent is being handled and specifically the roles played by Mick Dawson, Joe Schmidt, Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster in taking the province (sorry but the moniker ‘club’ still pains) to this point.

As one privileged to have represented both provinces in my time, Saturday’s defeat and the manner of it hurts. I make no apologies for being Leinster by birth but Munster by the grace of God. I love Munster rugby and almost everything it stands for but whereas Leinster and its hugely proficient organisation has moved with the times, Munster, in playing terms, has stood scarily still.

Yet again when opportunity knocked to put one over on their greatest rivals in the top domestic cup final, and in their D4 backyard, they choked and did so badly. Johann van Graan and Peter O’Mahony can babble on about the constant (as they see it) of there ‘being just a single try between the teams in this fixture yet again’. They are deluding themselves. And if they really believe that then therein lies the problem.

Make no mistake, and it pains me to repeat, but they were chewed up and spat out in the only test of re-emergence that mattered. Every Leinster player called into action delivered, I can say but the same of two wearing red – Jean Kleyn and Gavin Coombes. However, if pressed to select a combined side in the aftermath, both of Munster’s most meaningful contributors would struggle to make it.

Indeed for the emerging talent that is Coombes this will have been a massive learning experience given that his immediate opposite, Rhys Ruddock, was the game’s outstanding individual for me and I say that with the greatest of respect to Jack Conan, Robbie Henshaw, Josh van der Flier, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney and Hugo Keenan, all in the frame as contenders for the overall man of the match.

Right from the start they imposed themselves with Ruddock and Henshaw every bit the bullies the Vunipola brothers have been when white confronts green at the highest level. Henshaw in particular is on fire with his ball presentation at contact exemplary and Luke McGrath very much the main beneficiary on the back of it.

Time too to shake off the apparent preconceived notions where the Leinster scrum-half is concerned. There are many candidates from Conor Murray and Jamison Gibson-Park through Kieran Marmion, John Cooney, Craig Casey and the rest but I defy anyone to suggest a more influential presence maximising the quality of front-foot ball than McGrath. If there is any justice then Andy Farrell has to reconsider the case for McGrath at the highest level.

Credit Munster for hanging in and finishing level at the break. In fact they might well have been ahead given the three penalty kicking opportunities in the final minutes of the half. But it was a distortion and in the second period, while not in points, Leinster put the picture right. That vice-grip hold was never loosened. Indeed I’m not being flippant when I ask: was Tadhg Beirne out there? Absolutely our outstanding player of the Six Nations Championship, with only Henshaw coming close, but he was at best inconspicuous.

Then once the ‘Hail Mary boxer’ re-appeared the white flag was raised. In all honesty what is Stephen Larkham, Van Graan and the rest doing in training on a daily basis at UL? Significantly, the match finished as it had begun with Leinster pummeling the Munster line and with McGrath and Byrne brilliantly charting the victors’ course just as Murray and Johnny Sexton had done to the English seven days before.

But on this day in this game, the biggest in Irish rugby, the final difference of 10 points and that so-called ‘single try’ was a travesty and let nobody but nobody kid you otherwise.