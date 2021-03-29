| 12.6°C Dublin

Munster no-show begs the question: What are Van Graan and Co doing in training?

Tony Ward

Leinster's Rhys Ruddock is tackled by Munster's Peter O'Mahony and Damian de Allende, right, during Saturday's Guinness PRO14 final at the RDS. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Munster head coach Johann van Graan speaks to the media prior to the Guinness PRO14 Final match between Leinster and Munster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Leinster's Rhys Ruddock is tackled by Munster's Peter O'Mahony and Damian de Allende, right, during Saturday's Guinness PRO14 final at the RDS. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Johann van Graan speaks to the media prior to the Guinness PRO14 Final match between Leinster and Munster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Commenting on this hurts and we’ll not pretend otherwise. What we witnessed in the RDS on Saturday was a cakewalk. A match in which the difference on the scoreboard at the final blast of referee Mike Adamson’s whistle, who was excellent, masked a multitude.

The beauty of sport in general is its unpredictability and for the second week running I confess to getting it badly wrong. Just as I expected England to overpower us at Lansdowne Road the previous week so did I anticipate a big show, possibly culminating in that long overdue victory for Munster over their greatest rivals in a match of real consequence, up the road at the RDS.

I couldn’t have been further off the mark as Munster from one to 23 were out-thought, outclassed and sadly, more than anything, outmuscled. For England at the Aviva read Munster at the RDS.

