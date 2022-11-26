Munster move up URC table after bonus-point derby win over Connacht

It’s unlikely the words bargain and basement were used to sell tickets to this lower order Irish derby, but the respective positions of Munster and Connacht gave added bite on another damp, blustery night in Limerick.

But a scrap was just what we got: a bit all over the place and with patterns shredded by mistakes and interruptions. For Munster to scalp a bonus-point win - back to back stuff taking the South Africa game into account - this was exactly what they wanted. The manner of it will occupy them during the week, but for now it’s a feeling they haven’t enjoyed in a while.

Connacht didn’t leave empty handed, but in the context of this game they did leave a lot behind them, which was instructive. When Andy Friend leaves at the end of the season he’ll take with him a suitcase of stuff - as well as happy memories - of comings and goings when Connacht either missed a trick to just got the trick wrong. They were on the hard end of a few calls here though.

It takes a lot to unlock the metalwork surrounding modern rugby, the combination of stoppages and delays that laugh in the face of momentum. In this instalment the set-piece before the set-piece was like a bucket of cold water on the fire. The preamble to every set-scrum was a side-show that evidently entertained only referee Gianluca Gnecchi. It’s mind bending the amount of latitude afforded forwards preening themselves before the put-in.

It’s a wonder Connacht didn’t put more pressure on him to get on with it. They had the stronger unit, but ironically it was that marginal superiority that surrendered their lead shortly before the break.

They were 10-5 ahead when they shunted Munster off the ball for a penalty, roughly 40 metres out from their own posts, but in the painful stag rutting that often follows these things the ref changed his mind and punished the visitors.

So instead of throwing to their own lineout in an attacking position in the Munster half, they were defending one close enough to their own line. You could feel what was coming next, even it if took a few minutes to make itself plain. It delivered for Roman Salanoa, on his first start in this competition, a try to remember, piloting a maul. Props consider that memorable.

Again Connacht tried to undo themselves. This time Conor Oliver chose contact over making a pass to men in space and was pinged for holding on. Luckily for him that one didn’t end in more points - an unsympathetic pass from Craig Casey killed the chance.

That said it was the same Casey whose footwork had created the game’s opening try, soon after a Jack Carty penalty had opened the scoring with a penalty. He got a jump on Caolin Blade, scampering over to confer, on the blind side of a five metre scrum and sucked Alex Wootton into the argument, leaving Calvn Nash a handy little touchdown. Simple when you know how, as Bryan Ralston showed after Cian Prendergast put huge pressure on Mike Haley.

Connacht had more regrets going in level at the break. Again they made it hard on themselves. When early in the second half the got another scrum penalty and Carty left it short - a net loss of about 15 metres - he was short only of a bit of self flagellation by way of atonement. Sure enough it rapidly got worse.

It’s a while since Joey Carbery has made a break as clean as the one that took him on a circa 50m metre journey whereupon he was confronted only by John Porch. Carbery chipped and went to gather expecting a clear road. Porch pretty much held his ground, darkening the picture by bracing himself for impact with a slightly raised arm.

When this came back from the judge it was a penalty with the cherry of a yellow card on top.

With the extra man Munster went for the kill, and came up short. Even so it wouldn’t be long before they were back for more. This time another call went their way. In almost a chicken and egg situation, John Hodnett and Jack Carty lined each other up in the Connacht 22. Flanker with ball; out-half with a decision to make. Hodnett jumped pre tackle and Carry didn’t pull out, but certainly wasn't looking to bury him.

Mr Gnecchi went upstairs and gave Munster the penalty. Given all of this was a call-back, after Connacht had survived an assault in their corner, it was a lot to take.

Sure enough, John Ryan got over from the lineout maul, and when Niall Scannell did the same on the other side of the field with 14 minutes left it looked like getting away on Connacht in ugly fashion. To their credit they hung in and battled back to the other end of the field for replacement Kieran Marmion to get over. It was something, but not what they wanted.

Munster: M Haley (HIA J Crowley 43); C Nash, A Frisch, R Scannell, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; J Wycherley (J Loughman 49), D Barron (N Scannell 54), R Salanoa (J Ryan 49) J Klein (E Edogbo 66), T Beirne, P O’Mahony (capt) (HIA J O’Donoghue 37-), A Kendellen (G Coombes 54), J Hodnett.

Connacht: J Porch (yc 49-59); B Ralston (C Fitzgerald 60), T Farrell, B Aki, A Wootton; J Carty (capt), C Blade (K Marmion 66); D Buckley (P Dooley 60), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 66), F Bealham (J Aungier (52), J Murphy (O Dowling 52), G Thornbury (N Murray 66), C Prendergast, J Butler (P Boyle 52), C Oliver

Referee: G Gnecchi (Italy)