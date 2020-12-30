Munster, Leinster and Connacht learn of dates for re-fixed games

Munster's clash with Leinster at Thomond Park has been postponed. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

They are still waiting for news of their derby game being re-fixed, but Leinster and Munster will now have a game the weekend before the Six Nations after Guinness PRO14 organisers fixed their postponed fixtures from earlier this season.

Munster will be in Italy to take on Benetton on Saturday, January 30 as Leinster travel to Wales to take on Scarlets on January 30.

Connacht's game against Dragons has been fixed for Friday, February 5, with their home game against Ospreys on Saturday, February 13.

The Thomond Park derby fixture, which was postponed on St Stephen's Day, is also likely to be fixed for one of those two Six Nations weekends as administrators hope to get through the full schedule of games before the final in March.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30, 2021

R5: Benetton v Munster, 5.0; Eir Sport 1

R8: Scarlets v Leinster, 7:35, Eir Sport 1, TG4

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2021

R5: Dragons v Connacht, 7:35; TG4, eir Sport 1 (deferred)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2021

R8: Connacht v Ospreys, 7.35; TG4, Eir Sport 1

Online Editors