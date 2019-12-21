Munster have the edge on Connacht in Pro14 Christmas cracker

On a damp, misty Galway night at a Sportsground looking like a builders labourers Christmas party – there was a Guinness Book of Records attempt for the most number of hi-vis jackets on show – Connacht and Munster served up a game that was thoroughly enjoyable.

The home crowd mightn’t have seen it that way. Like their team they had budgeted for more than a losing bonus point, but whatever their issues about referee Andy Brace, the better team won.

Munster are in decent nick. The real bonus for them here was the form of new lads Shane Daly and Craig Casey, and Dan Goggin did a decent job at centre alongside Chis Farrell, a huge player for them on the night.

21 December 2019; Bundee Aki of Connacht in action against Dan Goggin, left, and Chris Farrell of Munster during the Guinness PRO14 Round 8 match between Connacht and Munster at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Their forwards – really well lead by Billy Holland – had the upper hand throughout. There should have been more between the sides at the finish.

For Connacht the element of self-destruction – on top of Munster’s accuracy – was too much to cope with.

One of their main problems was an inability to find the exit. If they were receiving a restart than chances were they’d cock it up in one way or the other.

So when it was 3-3 towards the end of the first quarter, just after Conor Fitzgerald had matched a JJ Hanrahan penalty, ominously for the home team the scoreline shifted again in Munster’s favour.

From the restart the Reds got good pressure on Connacht’s exit and soon enough had a lineout throw in a handy position, just outside the home 22. Add some pressure, a penalty, and a Hanrahan strike, and it 6-3 to the visitors.

To their credit it would be as good a first half as Munster have produced this season. They are a harder side to play against now because they have a lot more going on when they have the ball. And when it gets to close quarters they still can trade blows effectively.

Supporters take part in a hi-vis yellow jacket world record attempt at half-time during the Guinness PRO14 Round 8 match between Connacht and Munster at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

So on 25 minutes when they had another successful lineout around the 22 you expected some muscular rugby. And you got it.

Roughly 10 phases later replacement Jack O’Donoghue, who had come on early for Gavin Coombes, scored by the posts. Hanrahan made it 13-3 with the conversion. Again there was a touch of the formality about it once they got to the scoring zone.

Hanrahan and Fitzgerald swapped penalties again and then just before the break Fitzgerald pulled back another three points, to make it 9-16, but he would have hoped to be converting a try. #

Connacht pit John Porch away with a neat little move off the back of a lineout around halfway, and when he was caught Bundee Aki, Tom Daly and Kyle Godwin combined well to set up a breakdown 15m from the Munster line.

When they recycled however Quinn Roux needed to tip it on to Eoghan Masterson. Instead they too contact and everything slowed. The penalty won off the next phase was better than the blow of a stick, but not what they wanted.

If they were to win then the home side needed to get something more than a penalty out of a very good Munster defence.

The speed of the red shirts off the defence line was consistently good, and in the other direction their ability to protect their own ball was exactly what they wanted.

By the break they had enjoyed more of – but not by much – both possession and territory, but for the first time in the game they got the short star on a drop off when taking Ultan Dillane out off the ball on the start to the second half.

Connacht’s advantage lasted as long as it took to spill the ball at the lineout. And with that, a perfect chance to get some control on the game went south.

Sure enough, Munster used the ball to get territory and another penalty for Hanrahan – 19-9 – and Connacht desperately needed a big break.

A tall order when you’re set-piece is letting you down. The crowd thought deliverance was at hand when Godwin made a clean break but chipped ahead, asking Caolin Blade to outrun Farrell and Liam Coombes. No chance.

To make matters worse Munster won the penalty on their line, and then got a close call in their favour when Andy Brace said Calvin Nash knocked a ball back rather than forward.

The crowd were losing the will to live. And then replacement Jack Carty, who did very from the moment he came on, got over on the short side of a scrum, to at least give his team a losing bonus position with six minutes left. That was all they would get.

Scorers: Connacht - 14 (J Carty try; C Fitzgerald 3 pens). Munster - 19 (J O’Donoghue try; JJ Hanrahan 4 pens, con)

Connacht: T O’Halloran (S Fitzgerald 55); J Porch, T Daly, B Aki, K Godwin; C Fitzgerald (J Carty 60), C Blade (S Kerins 73); D Buckley (C Kenny 71), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 59), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 59), U Dillane, Q Roux (capt) (J Maksymiw 72), E Masterson (R Copeland 61), E McKeon, P Boyle.

Munster: S Daly (S Arnold 59); C Nash, C Farrell, D Goggin, L Coombes; JJ Hanrahan, C Casey (N Cronin 64); D Kilcoyne (J Loughman 56), K O’Byrne, S Archer (K Knox 64), J Kleyn (F Wycherley 71), B Holland, G Coombes (JO’Donogue 10), CJ Stander (capt), C Cloete.

Referee: A Brace (IRFU).

