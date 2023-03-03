Munster hang on in high-scoring duel as RG Snyman returns

RG Snyman is pictured after Munster's URC win over Scarlets at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Scarlets almost ruined RG Snyman’s long-awaited return to action for Munster when they staged a remarkable comeback that came up just short at Musgrave Park in a game which produced 13 converted tries.

The World Cup winner was given a rapturous reception when he was sprung on 63 minutes after Scarlets had crossed for a couple of tries and Snyman had to dig in as much as everyone else to secure a win that looked safely in the bag when they led 28-0 after as many minutes.

In the end Munster held out despite losing the second half by five tries to two to maintain their recent good run, although parts of the video review will be tough, not least for the defensive lapses.

Both of these sides came into this clash boosted by four league wins in a row, but there was only one team in it from the outset as Munster bossed matters with some magnificent flowing rugby which the Llanelli side just could not live with.

Munster had the bonus point in the bag by the 27th minute and when Scarlets, who didn’t get inside the home ’22 until seven minutes from the break, pulled a try back, Graham Rowntree’s men responded with a fifth touchdown to lead 35-7 at the interval.

Four backs supplied Munster’s five opening-half tries with full-back Patrick Campbell striking inside three minutes after a superb offload in the tackle by Antoine Frisch.

Lock Jean Kleyn was denied by a tap tackle from his opposite number Sam Lousi after ten minutes but the reprieve was short-lived for the Welsh with Calvin Nash punishing poor defending with his tenth Munster try.

And with Munster opting to run at every opportunity there was little surprise when the hard-working Shane Daly got the first of his tries after 24 minutes and the bonus point was wrapped up three minutes later when scrum-half Paddy Patterson skipped through a sleepy defence to score.

Scarlets eventually got a foothold and worked a good try with Tongan locks Vaea Fifita and Lousi combining to send centre Joe Roberts through to score, with Sam Costelow converting from the left wing.

But the Munster response was impressive and Daly got his second score when Joey Carbery, who converted all five opening-half tries, flicked him a neat pass to take a 35-7 advantage into the break.

The second half was a much closer affair with Scarlets finding their groove. Lock Fifita reduced the margin after 47 minutes and while Gavin Coombes, with his 33rd Munster try, responded immediately, the Welsh struck for two converted tries from No 8 Sione Kalamafoni and Lousi to cut the gap to 42-28.

That was the cue to spring Snyman to close out the game and with the crowd still on their feet welcoming the Springbok, Munster mauled their way through before Jack Crowley and Daly combined to send Nash in for his second try.

Replacement scrum-half Gareth Davies got Scarlets’ fifth try and then Tom Rogers crossed to ensure a nervous finish for Munster but they held on for a fifth URC win in a row after a remarkable game that had a bit of everything.

Munster – P Campbell (E Coughlan 56); C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly (Carbery 78); J Carbery (J Crowley 53), P Patterson; J Wycherley (M Donnelly 48), D Barron (N Scannell 48), R Salanoa (K Knox 48); J Kleyn (RG Snyman 63), F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (capt) (J O’Sullivan 52), J Hodnett (A Kendellen 69), G Coombes.

Scarlets – J McNicholl (J Williams 18); T Rogers, J Roberts, I Nicholas, S Evans; S Costelow, D Blacker (G Davies 46); K Mathias, S Evans, S Wainwright (J Sebastian 46); V Fifita (M Jones 67), S Lousi; J Macleod (capt) (C Tuipulotu 63), D Davis, S Kalamafoni.

Ref – B Blain (Scotland)