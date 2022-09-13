Munster get a surprise visit from American country music star Garth Brooks during training at UL

American country music star Garth Brooks made a surprise visit to Limerick today.

The 60-year-old is in the middle of his five show run at Croke Park, with 400,000 fans attending the Drumcondra venue over last and next weekend.

Brooks greeted members of the Munster squad who were training in UL and smiled for a photo with George Murray, lead performance analyst and technical coach for Munster Rugby.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Read More

The double Grammy winner played basketball on campus and chatted to some fans this afternoon. He was in the area to film a documentary, according to reports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

A spokesperson from UL confirmed the American singer paid a visit to the University today.

"Country music superstar Garth Brooks paid a visit to University of Limerick today where he took some time to shoot hoops at the world class UL Arena," said UL.

"UL students were delighted with the unannounced casual visit and Garth met with some members of the Munster Rugby squad while he enjoyed some off-stage down time in UL".