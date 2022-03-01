Munster full-back Matt Gallagher joining Johan van Graan at Bath next season

Munster full-back Matt Gallagher will join Bath-bound coaches Johann van Graan and JP Ferreira at the English Premiership side from next season and the club declared they are confident he can “reach his full potential.”

“Gallagher made his name in the Saracens Academy before moving to Munster. Strong and talented, now aged 25, he is ready to make a successful return to the Premiership and realise his full potential,” said the official website as they announced the news.

They have also recruited former Ulster hooker Niall Annett from Worcester.

“The 30-year-old Ulsterman has delivered consistently outstanding performances in the Premiership, often under the radar, and demonstrated strong leadership qualities.”