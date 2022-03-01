| 7°C Dublin

Munster full-back Matt Gallagher joining Johan van Graan at Bath next season

Matt Gallagher moved to Munster from Saracens in 2020. Credit: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Matt Gallagher moved to Munster from Saracens in 2020. Credit: Sportsfile

Matt Gallagher moved to Munster from Saracens in 2020. Credit: Sportsfile

Matt Gallagher moved to Munster from Saracens in 2020. Credit: Sportsfile

David Kelly Twitter Email

Munster full-back Matt Gallagher will join Bath-bound coaches Johann van Graan and JP Ferreira at the English Premiership side from next season and the club declared they are confident he can “reach his full potential.”

Gallagher made his name in the Saracens Academy before moving to Munster. Strong and talented, now aged 25, he is ready to make a successful return to the Premiership and realise his full potential,” said the official website as they announced the news.

They have also recruited former Ulster hooker Niall Annett from Worcester.

“The 30-year-old Ulsterman has delivered consistently outstanding performances in the Premiership, often under the radar, and demonstrated strong leadership qualities.”

Rugby Newsletter

Subscribe to 'The Collision' for a weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team Issued every Friday morning

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy