Munster expect to have Springbok star RG Snyman available next month after second ACL injury

Munster have confirmed that they hope to have RG Snyman available next month.

Until now, the province have understandably been reluctant to put a time frame on the latest return of their Springbok star, but he is making good progress from his second ACL injury.

Snyman has taken part in some elements of Munster training lately, and the towering lock is set to increase his involvement this week in what is a major boost to Graham Rowntree ahead of the end-of-season run-in.

Gavin Coombes, Keith Earls and Roman Salanoa have been released from the Ireland squad and could feature in Munster's URC clash with the Ospreys at Thomond Park on Friday night.

Liam O’Connor and Chris Moore (both neck) will begin rehab periods after sustaining injuries over recent weeks in club matches. Eoin O’Connor is also unavailable due to a shoulder injury.

Jeremy Loughman (thigh), James French (leg), Tom Ahern (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Calvin Nash (chest), Andrew Conway (knee) and Mike Haley (ankle) remain sidelined.