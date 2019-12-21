Sport PRO14

Saturday 21 December 2019

Munster claim victory over Connacht in tough PRO14 Conference B clash at The Sportsground

Jack O’Donoghue of Munster is tackled by Paul Boyle of Connacht during the Guinness PRO14 Round 8 match at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Sportsdesk

Munster have strengthened their grip at the top of the Guinness PRO14 Conference B table with a hard-fought victory over Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway.



Online Editors

