Munster claim ninth straight win at Thomond Park with facile URC win over Dragons

Munster's Jack Crowley is tackled by Sam Davies of Dragons during the United Rugby Championship match at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster chalked up their ninth win in a row at Thomond Park with a facile ten-try to nil win over a Dragons side who were hopelessly out of their depth.

Johann van Graan’s men will head to South Africa on the back of a win where they seemed to score at will and any notion of a tough test ahead of that trip was gone long before half-time.

Chris Farrell led the charge with a timely superb display on a night when Craig Casey, Jack O’Donoghue and Chris Cloete each got a brace, but some of the scores came with embarrassing ease against a Dragons side who were longing for the final whistle by the third quarter.

The template for the win was laid out early when Casey got in for his first try after a penalty down the left and that route also led to his second after 23 minutes.

They struck again from the restart. Farrell made the initial break from deep and then full-back Mike Haley had options outside and in before sending his skipper O’Donoghue rather than Simon Zebo through to score, with Crowley converting to make it 21-3 after 25 minutes.

Munster wrapped up the bonus point four minutes from the break when tighthead John Ryan broke before Farrell sent Chris Cloete away down the left to score, with Crowley maintaining his 100% record off the tee with a superb conversion from the touchline.

Munster turned the screw in the third quarter and ran in three more tries as Dragons disintegrated. A tapped penalty inside the 22 from Casey caught the Dragons defence asleep and sent Zebo over unchallenged after 53 minutes.

They crossed again within a minute when Haley collected the restart and raced through without a hand being laid on him before he set up Farrell to score under the posts.

Crowley converted to make it 40-3 before another quick move through the hands four minutes put Shane Daly away down the right to score.

They didn’t relent and a bullet pass from Casey put Cloete over for his second try in the right corner after 64 minutes before good work from centres Dan Goggin and Rory Scannell sent John Hodnett through to score under the posts 17 minutes from time.

Ben Healy, who took over the kicking duties when he came on with Crowley switching to full-back, added the extras and did likewise five minutes from time when captain O’Donoghue completed the rout with his second try of a facile win.

Scorers: Munster – Tries: J O’Donoghue (2), C Casey (2), C Cloete (2), S Zebo, C Farrell, S Daly, J Hodnett. Cons: J Crowley (5), B Healy (2). Dragons – Pen: S Davies.

Munster: M Haley (B Healy 60); S Daly, C Farrell (R Scannell 56), D Goggin, S Zebo (N Cronin 69); J Crowley, C Casey; J Wycherley (J Loughman 56), D Barron (N Scannell 56), J Ryan (S Archer 56); J Kleyn (J Hodnett 65), F Wycherley (A Kendellen 41); J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes. Replacements: N Scannell, J Loughman, S Archer, A Kendellen, J Hodnett, N Cronin, B Healy, R Scannell.

Dragons: J Williams; W Talbot-Davies (L Jones 56), J Dixon, A Owen (J Lewis 40), R Dyer; S Davies, R Williams (D Baker 65); G Bateman (A Seiuli 46), T Davies (E Shipp 57), C Coleman (M Doge 60); J Davies (H Taylor 56), J Maksymiw; H Keddie, O Griffiths, A Wainwright (B Fry 41).

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland).