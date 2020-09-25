Munster and Connacht gear up for new season with stacked 'A' sides at Thomond Park

TWENTY-three Ireland internationals and one Springbok will be on show at Thomond Park tomorrow as Munster and Connacht gear up for the new Guinness PRO14 season with a final hit-out.

Although it's ostensibly an 'A' game, both coaches have ensured their big hitters will get a run out ahead of the first game of the 2020/21 season next weekend.

Both teams kick off next Saturday, with Munster away to Scarlets, with Connacht hosting Glasgow Warriors.

Munster won the first game between the sides at The Sportsground last weekend and will hope to build momentum here.

It is interesting that they've gone with young guns Craig Casey and Ben Healy at out-half, despite JJ Hanrahan's place on the bench; while Jack O'Sullivan gets a start at openside flanker with Gavin Coombes in the second-row. Jack O'Donoghue captains the side.

Andy Friend has named close to his strongest side, with Jarrad Butler leading the team from openside.

Munster A v Connacht Eagles, Thomond Park, tomorrow, 3.0;

MUNSTER A - M Haley; C Nash, C Farrell, R Scannell, D Sweetnam; B Healy, C Casey; J Cronin, R Marshall, J Ryan; J Kleyn, G Coombes; T Beirne, J O'Sullivan, J O'Donoghue. Reps: K O'Byrne, N Scannell, J Wycherley, J Loughman, R Salanoa, S Archer, T Ahern, F Wycherley, B Holland, J Daly, P O'Mahony, C Cloete, T O'Donnell, CJ Stander, N McCarthy, N Cronin, J Crowley, JJ Hanrahan, S Daly, D de Allende, A McHenry, L Coombes, J Flannery, M Gallagher.

CONNACHT A - T O'Halloran; P Sullivan, T Farrell, T Daly, J Porch; J Carty, K Marmion; P McAllister, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, G Thornbury; E Masterson, J Butler (capt), P Boyle. Reps: D Buckley, J Murphy, D Robertson-McCoy, N Murray, Q Roux, C Oliver, S Masterson, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, S Arnold, S O'Brien, C de Buitlear, D Kilgallen, O McNulty.

