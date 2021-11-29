The government has given permission for the majority of Munster's travelling party to return to Ireland, with two members - a positive Covid case and a close contact - remaining in South Africa.

The individuals who are required to stay in South Africa will travel back to Ireland after they receive the relevant advice from authorities.

Munster have yet to confirm their plans, but it's likely they'll travel home today.

The province will not be out of pocket as a result of their South African stay.

The squad, management and support staff remained in Cape Town last night after a member of their travelling party tested positive for Covid-19 delayed their departure.

Zebre and Scarlets have successfully left South Africa, with the Welsh region currently based in a Belfast hotel having flown into Dublin Airport.

Scarlets' chairman, Simon Muderack, has spoken about the player welfare issues involved for his players who, like Munster, have not played a match since October 23.

Those concerns will be shared by Cardiff and Munster who have remained after discovering cases of Covid-19 in their camps.

The United Rugby Championship covers the cost of teams' trans-continental tours and have been liaising with the teams and the South African government, with help from the South African Rugby Union.

Members of the travelling party are confined to their hotel bubble and are not training, independent.ie understands.

It is expected that members of the travelling party will quarantine at a hotel in Kildare which has training facilities.

Rugby Players Ireland and the IRFU are both offering support to the province who were scheduled to face the Bulls last Saturday and the Lions this weekend before the discovery of the Omicron variant led to South Africa being placed on the European Union and British red-lists for travel.

"Over the weekend we were in contact with representatives from our colleagues at My Players (SARPA) who have assured us that all is being done in partnership with SARU to support the staff at Munster Rugby and to ensure the safety and comfort of our members currently in South Africa," a Rugby Players Ireland spokesperson said.

"Representatives of Rugby Players Ireland have also been in contact with several members of the squad and have reminded them that our services remain available at anytime.

"The players are trying to keep their spirits high in difficult circumstances."

The situation has put huge strain on the players, while it has also put the entire United Rugby Championship and the opening rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup in jeopardy.

Tournament organisers EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) say they are monitoring the situation ahead of the opening round of fixtures in nine days' time. Munster are scheduled to face Wasps on Sunday week after a seven-week lay-off.

The picture is complicated further by the fact that a number of Munster's leading players were given last week off after their Ireland involvement last month.

It's unlikely that Joey Carbery, Peter O'Mahony, Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne would be allowed to join the bubble when the party returns..

The IRFU has been in regular contact with Munster over the last few days, with chief executive Philip Browne has been liaising with his Munster counterpart Ian Flanagan, while the union's medical director Dr Rod McLoughlin has also been assisting.

“The IRFU and Munster Rugby, in tandem with URC executives have been working collectively over the weekend to try and get the squad home, while the South African Rugby Union are assisting on the ground,” an IRFU spokesperson told Independent.ie.

The union reiterated their intention to get the Munster squad back in Ireland, in line with the various regulations, as soon as possible.

Although Munster have not released a statement today and have not responded to queries, the gravity of the situation was laid out by Scarlets chairman Muderack on BBC Radio Wales this morning.

“Time is ticking,” he said.

“The reality is we haven’t played a game of rugby as a team for quite some time.

“Our last game would have been at the end of October and here we are essentially into December.

“Everyday that the boys spend in quarantine, they are de-conditioning, so we are starting to get to a point, if we are not already there, were there are some personal health and safety issues.

“You have got a bunch of boys who haven’t played rugby for six weeks who may well be confined to a hotel in quarantine for 10 days going up against a set of finely tuned athletes who have not skipped a beat in terms of game-time preparation, nutrition, access to sunlight and being able to spend time at home decompressing with their families.

“So there are a set of challenges there that we can’t ignore.”

“Within the time frames that we had, there wasn’t an option in Wales,” explained Muderack whose squad are back on European soil."

Muderack outlined the logistical challenges involved. Scarlets were supposed to share a flight with Munster before the positive case put paid to their plans.

“We worked with the Irish government, alongside Munster, to get clearance for the plane to fly into Dublin.

“We then worked with the UK and Welsh government on the different options once we got the boys into Europe, how we could then get them into the UK and accommodate them initially in a quarantine programme.

“We did not have access to a quarantine hotel in Wales. Belfast was the location within the UK that we were able to access.

“We have obviously got 50 people and the system in the UK is under a bit of stress, I would imagine, with planes now being able to land.

“So for us it was quite simply, in the limited amount of time we had, where could we find a location that could accommodate en bloc and Belfast was the answer to that.

“Logically, with the plane flying into Dublin, geographically it was a relatively convenient solution.

“The squad landed in Dublin just after 1am this morning (Monday). They were able then to secure transit up to Belfast.

“At about 5.30am this morning they were checking in at a quarantine hotel up in Belfast.

“They are into that programme and we will now work through what potential options there might be beyond that.”