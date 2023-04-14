Joey Carbery is not in the Munster squad for this weekend

Joey Carbery has not been included in the Munster match-day squad for tomorrow’s crucial URC clash with the Stormers in Cape Town (5.15).

Carbery was left out of the starting line-up for Munster’s previous game against the Sharks in South Africa, and as Jack Crowley continues at out-half, Ben Healy has got the nod on the bench.

It is unclear whether Carbery picked up a knock this week but Munster have not said that his absence is injury-related.

It caps a frustrating few months for Carbery after he lost his place in the Ireland squad, the Munster team and now the Munster 23.

Crowley will steer the ship again for what is a huge game in Munster’s season as they look to keep alive their play-off hopes, as well as their quest to qualify for next year’s Champions Cup.

Conor Murray starts at scrum-half in the only change to the back-line.

Mike Haley is at full-back with Calvin Nash, who made his 50th appearance last time out, and Shane Daly on either wing.

Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch continue their centre partnership with Murray and Crowley at half-back,

Loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman has recovered from a thigh injury and makes his first appearance since December in an all-changed front row.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron and tighthead prop Stephen Archer also come into the pack along with flanker Alex Kendellen.

RG Snyman makes his second start in-a-row and his first URC start since his Munster debut in August 2020.

Loughman, Barron and Archer pack down in the front-row with Jean Kleyn and Snyman in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Kendellen and Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox, Ben Healy and Keith Earls come into the squad as replacements.

Earls is in line for his 199th Munster appearance and his first since the win in Ulster on New Year’s Day after recovering from a calf injury.

Munster - M Haley; Ca Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; Ja Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; P O’Mahony (capt), A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Reps: S Buckley, J Wycherley, K Knox, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, C Casey, B Healy, K Earls.