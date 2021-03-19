Moore wants Ulster momentum

Marty Moore isn’t expecting any sympathy as Ulster’s PRO14 season draws to a close at Kingspan Stadium this evening.

The northern province will host Zebre (8.15pm kick-off) knowing that, regardless of the result, they will end their domestic campaign with their highest single-season PRO14 winning percentage. Despite aiming for a 14th victory in 16 fixtures, there will be no playoffs – thanks to the decision back in December to reduce the season to a one-off final.

While Ulster were in line to be the Conference A representative when that call was made, a pair of defeats to Leinster and not picking up a try bonus point between November and last weekend’s win over Dragons ensured it would again be the three-in-a-row champions in the showpiece.

“It’s unfortunate we have that great win percentage, but six weeks ago we knew it would come down to bonus points and that we needed to beat Leinster (and we didn’t),” said Moore.

Despite another year without a league title, all is not lost for Dan McFarland’s men this season as the Easter Sunday trip to London to face Harlequins in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup looms large.

“We know there’s serious competitive rugby (coming). It won’t just be playing for pride, we’re looking to build momentum ,” said Moore.

Ulster – E McIlroy; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle; M Lowry, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, M Moore; C Izuchukwu, K Treadwell; S Reidy, J Murphy (capt), D McCann. Reps: B Roberts, C Reid, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, M Rea, D Shanahan, I Madigan, B Moxham.

Zebre – GD Giulio; P Bruno, T Boni (capt), E Lucchin, J Elliott; P Pescetto, J Renton; P Buonfiglio, M Ceciliani, M Nocera; M Kearney, I Nagle; I Bianchi, L Masselli, P Leavasa. Replacements: M Manfredi, D Rimpelli, E Bello, L Krumov, C Alaimalo, N Casilio, G Palazzani, A Rizzi.

Ulster v Zebre, 8.15, Live on eir

Online Editors