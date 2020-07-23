Mike Ruddock takes up full-time role with Ospreys as Development Director

Former Leinster and Ireland U-20 head coach Mike Ruddock has signed a permanent contract with the Ospreys, which will see him remain at the Welsh club for at least the next three years.

Ruddock, who also won a Grand Slam when he was in charge of Wales, came on board with the Ospreys as performance director on a short-term deal last December, at a time when the club were struggling badly.

The news will come as a blow to Lansdowne, who have lost their influential head coach. The high-flying All-Ireland League club made huge strides under Ruddock's guidance in recent years, while plenty of young Leinster players also benefited from his tutelage.

The 60-year old, father of Leinster and Ireland star Rhys, has taken on a role as development director at the Ospreys, who have appointed Toby Booth as head coach and Brock James as their new attack coach.

Ruddock's newly-created position will see him use his vast experience across various aspects of the club, including the senior team, should he be called upon further down the line.

"I am delighted to continue my involvement with the Ospreys and I would like to thank everyone at the region for their fantastic support during the last six months," Ruddock said.

"I have passed on the high performance baton to new Head Coach, Toby Booth and his talented coaching team.

"During my time at the Ospreys I have been heavily involved with coach and player recruitment plus the setting up of our excellent new temporary training facility at Swansea RFC.

"Now that the foundations for success are in place it is the right time to move into another challenging role.

"As the club’s first development director I am able to consider a much broader remit. If needed I can still support the high performance end of the organisation, however the main focus of my role will be to support our performance pathway model."

Online Editors