Masterson eyes ton four years after horrendous knee injury

When they were kids in Portlaoise out the back garden on Colliers Lane, the Masterson boys, Eoghan and Seán, fought like demons with any ball that was going as they sought to impress their dad, Pat.

There may have been five years between them but the competition was always fierce; they played underage Gaelic games with Park-Ratheniska but soon the oval ball triumphed.

And Connacht would win out over Leinster, too. Even their parents retired to the west; mother Anne is originally from Westport.

Eoghan, the elder brother, was always a man in a hurry; captaining Leinster U-18s and Ireland Youths before crossing the Shannon. Seán has followed suit in his own time, earning age-grade honours too before joining Connacht.

Eoghan will reach another milestone against Ulster at The Sportsground tomorrow; a 100th appearence for his province which, considering his knee was smashed to smithereens even before he had earned his half-century, represents an achievement to cherish.

"It would be a massive honour," says the 27-year-old. "I blew out my knee before 50 caps so to come back and have an injury-free run is great. I consider this home, my family are in Westport and I live here in Galway with my fiancée."

Shattered

It is four years since he shattered his knee so badly in Parma that he had to learn to walk again.

Connacht conquered the PRO12 without him and he genuinely feared his career was over; fast-forward to last season and he leaves the field in different circumstances, this time to allow his brother make his debut.

"It's a massive honour for our family, we're proud of ourselves and my dad is proud of us as well.

"I feel my move to the second-row has helped. I've enjoyed it to be perfectly honest. When I was younger, I stopped growing earlier than I liked (he is 6ft 3in).

"My dad wanted me to be a good second-row and he always slags me about that. I enjoyed it when Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux went into Irish camp.

"I was aware of filling the gap in previous years off the bench so I was excited to get the chance."

The returns of Roux and Gavin Thornbury this week may push him into another sibling back-row battle for tomorrow's inter-provincial - as tough as it has always been for the Masterson boys.

"He's really good, athletic. Like every young player, Seán has bits to work on but he has that real bounce in the tackle, with lots of energy, and hopefully there is more to come," concludes Eoghan.

Verdict: Connacht

Connacht v Ulster

Live, tomorrow, TG4/eir Sport, 7.35

Indo Sport